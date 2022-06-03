For her Sea Sisters spirit dolls, local artist Ann Leach crafts a collaboration with her client’s intentions and a custom-made figurine. She’ll celebrate the one-year anniversary of the Sea Sisters with a new exhibit this month at Urban Art Gallery.
“A spirit doll is a visual icon to help people anchor in their intention for their life,” Leach said.
Made of all-natural fabrics, sticks and clay, the spirit dolls are assembled by Leach according to inspiration. They feature unique clay faces created by San Antonio artist Lyn Belisle. The heart of a spirit doll is the intention of the buyer, written on paper and wrapped in fabric at the doll’s center.
Each Sea Sister spirit doll has its own individual character. The “Grow” doll wears a crown of leaves and a gown decorated in a blue floral pattern. “Solar Return” was created on Leach’s recent birthday and wears a blue and gold astrology-patterned gown with a mossy veil.
Leach, a life and business coach of 26 years, said collaborating on these spirit dolls helps her clients toward their goals. The dolls provide a tangible, tactile way for them to focus, breathe deeply, meditate or pray.
“Having the spirit doll available keeps their focus going,” Leach said. “They remember their purpose and why they decided to make that goal their own.”
The Sea Sisters spirit dolls line launched a year ago with a showing at Urban Art Gallery. The response to her spirit dolls since then has been Leach’s biggest surprise. Originally, she had planned on making the dolls available in an Etsy shop and at local gift shops. Meeting the strong demand for custom dolls has made her goal impossible. Orders from across the country have been steady over the past year.
“It’s been fun as people have purchased them for special occasions, for a wedding gift, a new baby gift, a way to commemorate a milestone moment in life,” Leach said. “It’s been an honor to work with people on that intention.”
Another surprise from the Sea Sisters spirit dolls has been a personal one. Since starting this creative enterprise over the past year, Leach has discovered another part of herself.
“Getting in touch with my creativity has been a real surprise in the second half of my life,” Leach said. “This has opened up a whole new world for me in terms of possibilities. It’s like life had to happen first, and then we’re able to settle down with a little more wisdom and gift ourselves with the time and focus to do this.”
With her new show at Urban Art Gallery, Leach will debut two new artistic offerings that continue themes of intentions and memories. Her Sea Splashes are a series of watercolor mandalas, circular currents of color interwoven with positive affirmations.
Spirit shrines are the other new addition. The shrines represent another collaboration, this time between Leach and someone’s memories. These framed pieces of fabric feature rectangular windows to hold a memento from someone close to the buyer. The center of the piece could contain a photo of a loved one who has passed away, a piece of their jewelry or fabric of their favorite piece of clothing.
Leach said these shrines are a work in progress because until she meets the buyer and finds out their intention for the piece, it’s not complete.
“I think these are going to become legacy gifts that will be passed down,” Leach said. “They’re a fun, tactile way to remember someone. That’s the tough thing about grief and faith — trying to find a way to move forward when you feel like there is no way. Faith is a motivator, but the shrine is a way to say we never forget.”
“Sea Sisters Spirit: In the Flow” is open through the end of June at the Urban Art Gallery, 511 S. Main St. in Joplin. All three projects — Sea Sisters spirit dolls, Sea Splashes and spirit shrines — will be available to view or purchase. Leach will be on hand during June’s Third Thursday event and on select Saturdays at the gallery.
“We’re hoping that this will be a place of peace and pause as we kick off summer and dive into some fun art that will engage people’s hearts and imaginations and spirits,” Leach said.
