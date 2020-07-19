See the light

There’s a reason the Light at Joplin Church pastors Andrew Moyer and Stephen Grindle are smiling: The church’s congregation of about 200 can enjoy the extensive renovation work that went into the facility during the pandemic lockdown, when an army of church volunteers worked 100-plus hours to give the church a $6,000 refit. The back wall and its decorations are just a small portion of the changes made inside the building located on 20th street. Globe | Kevin McClintock