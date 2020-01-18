Seeking and reaching spiritual goals

A new year, a new you. It seems no matter where we turn, there’s an advertisement for how to become a new and improved version of ourselves.
From new year diet changes to resolutions that we’ll head to the gym, changes big and small are expected as the calendar turns to a fresh year — or in this case, a fresh decade.
So how does this factor into a person’s faith life? Do we set goals that become simply a way to check something off of our list? Or do we stop and find ways to deepen our relationship with God?
The Rev. Lee Strawhan, with Westwood United Methodist Church in Cincinnati, Ohio, often helps people set spiritual goals, not as a way to make the next to-do list but rather as a means of grace the person can use to draw close to God without being pulled back and forth by the media, television and well, life.
Strawhan, who previously served a church in Nixa, says spiritual goals help keep people grounded.
When people seek help in setting goals, Strawhan suggests they start considering how they want to approach God.
This could be done by incorporating different practices of faith into their daily lives, such as contemplative prayer, Bible studies, going outside and taking a prayer walk, praying in a specific place in their home, listening to worship music or taking part in other forms of creative arts.
Strawhan said its important people think about what they enjoy, as they find ways to draw close to God.
For example, Strawhan’s wife, Beth, approaches her prayer life with order, praying and completing her devotional time at a certain time and location. Strawhan, on the other hand, says he’s “all over the place” with his prayer life.
“I tend to pray throughout the day,” Strawhan said. “I don’t really keep a big prayer list, instead I pray for things as I get them.”
Rather than setting strict goals such as a structured to-do list or trying to do something such as a resolution, he suggests people experiment with different things.
“You might write a letter to God or read poems,” Strawhan said. “You could even have a cup of coffee with God on the back porch.”
He does recommend people incorporate reading the Bible into their lives because he believes people gain strength from being in the of God.
For those who want to explore study, Strawhan recommends they find a Bible study that fits their learning style. Studies can have a “fill in the blank” style or have a more academic style.
Examples of study could include spending time in the Psalms. Strawhan said one method is to read it, then write it out as a paraphrase, restating the ideas in your own words.
Another study could focus on a specific topic such as anxiety or some other topic of interest. Commentaries can help the person to take the study to a deeper level.
“You could even keep a bunch of colored pencils ready as you read through it, and when you see something of interest, mark it,” Strawhan said.
Ultimately, he said, the key is finding a way to spend time with God.
“I don’t think it has to be difficult,” Strawhan said. “God just likes us to be there. Think of it as a divine appointment.”
Another way to draw closer to God, Strawhan said, is to incorporate service into your life.
“Think about ways to serve in the community and what your passion is,” Strawhan said, adding this could incorporate education, gardening, mission trips and more. “Think about what you can do to nurture your soul.”
He said it is important to realize there are seasons in life, just as there are seasons in nature.
“Winter may be a time of rest, but it’s also the time when farmers are buying seeds and plotting out where to plant their crops,” Strawhan said. “It’s a season when they prepare for the next season.
“I think people need to realize there are seasons where we grow closer to God and find it easier to plow the ground and plant good things in our life and then other times when we can reap good fruit.”
Goal setting
One way to set a spiritual goal is to give your month a theme or a goal you want to focus on for the next 28 to 31 days.
For example, your first month might focus on gratitude. A goal to focus on might include being more thankful and less grumpy. This can be expressed through prayer and communicating appreciation to others.
The plan could include starting the day with a prayer of thanksgiving, leaving reminders to be thankful around your house and work, or writing at least one thank you note a week to someone in need of appreciation.
Other monthly themes could include prayer or service. Ultimately, the month is designed to help a person draw closer to God by focusing on different spiritual gifts or practices.
