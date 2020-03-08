Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Windy with thundershowers following a period of rain early. High around 60F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.