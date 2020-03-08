March is Women’s History Month, and I’d like to tell you about how my review choices reflects that subject — but it doesn’t. Both of these titles have strong female leads but are entirely fictional and contemporary.
The premise of CHRIS HAUTY’s debut novel, “DEEP STATE,” seems to have been pulled from current headlines, a populist president without previous experience and divisive politics. Hayley Chill, a new White House intern, steps into this situation, seemingly immune to the tensions.
Hayley is an ex-military boxing champion. She is first introduced ready to defend her winning streak against a ringer. Her discipline, determination and intelligence results in victory and sure advancement. But she abruptly resigns her commission to become the chief of staff for Peter Hall’s office.
Hayley is starting at the bottom, but her willingness to work and her attention to detail soon find favor with Hall. Each morning, she delivers a briefing book to his home at 5 a.m. Then one morning, he doesn’t answer the door. When she looks in the window, she see he’s collapsed in the kitchen. It appears he’s died of a heart attack, yet Hayley finds a fresh errant footprint in the rapidly melting snow.
The suspicious intern starts digging for information and soon finds herself the target of a conspiracy that reaches the government’s upper echelons. Even after she’s moved to the president’s staff following the assassination, Hayley doesn’t know whom she can trust and is in a race against a powerful foe to thwart the assassination.
This novel requires you to accept some things with little to no explanation, yet the pace and action don’t give you much time to wonder. The tension-filled climax will entertain you and then shock you. My reaction was “No!” — followed by “What!” — and then a “How did I miss that?” But keep reading, because the author has some explaining to do.
I like novels with good characters and Hayley Chill is special. She’s self-possessed, skilled, analytical, detached and gritty. I hope she makes another appearance soon.
My second strong female is Eve Ronin in LEE GOLDBERG’s novel, “LOST HILLS.” Eve doesn’t have Hayley’s skill set. She’s a recently promoted detective in the Robbery Homicide Division of the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department with the nickname “Deathfist.”
Eve is recorded arresting the star of the Deathfist movie franchise. The sheriff and the department are weathering a scandal and bad press for abusing prisoners inside their jail. When Eve’s takedown goes viral, the sheriff latches onto the good press and puts Eve front and center thanks to a promotion she’s coveted. Her fellow officers are not happy with her stardom nor her promotion, hence the nickname as well as a less than cordial welcome.
Eve’s partner, Duncan Pavone, is counting down the days, 163, until his retirement. He isn’t concerned with how Eve got her job. He is willing to impart some of his hard-earned wisdom if Eve takes the lead and he can stay safe until his retirement.
Their first call is to the spot where three jurisdictions come together. A dead man in a truck is a possible suicide, and the truck is in L.A. County Sheriff’s jurisdiction. But Eve soon realizes the truck was moved across the jurisdictional line courtesy of two L.A. city detectives. Their next call makes Duncan wish Eve wasn’t so observant.
Tanya Kenworth and her two children, Caitlin and Troy, are missing from the house she shares with her soon to be ex-boyfriend. No bodies are found, but the blood in the kitchen, at the door, in all three bedrooms and especially the bathroom, tell Eve and Duncan they are searching for bodies and a killer.
Eve has good instincts and follows the few clues to a suspect within a day’s time. The challenge then becomes finding the bodies and proving guilt. Eve is sure she has the right man, but his smug self-assurance has her searching for whatever she’s missed.
Eve is relentless, however, and when she realizes where she went wrong, it’s a race against time and an out-of-control wildfire to prove a killer’s guilt and to save more than her case.
Goldberg builds this novel to a thrilling and satisfying conclusion. Eve is a likable heroine and has a good supporting cast. This is the debut of what I hope is a long-running series.
