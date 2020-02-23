If you ask longtime genealogists if they have ever had a moment of serendipity during family history research, you are in for a treat. Their eyes will light up, their checks will become rosy and they will grin as they excitedly relate marvelous experiences.
When describing the unique events, some people use other terms, such as coincidence, intuition, chance, hunch or God moment. What the terms all describe is the occurrence of two events that happen at the same time, that are unexpected, have no apparent connection and are happy events because they allow a person to find something valuable that was not expected.
Jim and I have experienced many examples of serendipity. In recalling them for this article, I noticed some similarities. When each occurred, we were at a specific location, had researched the ancestor and were hoping to find details not available in other sources. Our attitude played a major role. We are always friendly to people we meet, and we are willing to walk up to strangers and start conversations. That approach leads to delightful conversations.
One example occurred several years ago when I went with my cousin Iris on a genealogy trip around Missouri. One of the places we stopped was Warrensburg to research our Quick and Capps ancestors and our deceased uncle and aunt George and Amy (Fisher) Reynolds.
When we arrived at the library, we made a list of local history books that looked promising. A thoughtful lady and her daughter offered to bring them to us. After about two hours of research, the lady asked what families we were researching. When we told her about George and Amy, she and her daughter laughed. She was George’s niece.
Another example occurred at Roanoke, Alabama, when we were searching for the abandoned Haynes Cemetery. As we pulled into the main cemetery in town, we saw a guy who looked like he might work there. When we visited with him, we learned that he was the self-proclaimed county historian when it comes to cemeteries. He knew the approximate location.
We went to that area and stopped at a small store, where Jim looked through the telephone book. Of the seven Haynes names that were listed, he picked one at random and called it.
We learned that the lady is related to Jim, and her daughter, Linda, was visiting for the week from Florida. Linda had done extensive research on the family, and she had her files with her.
We also learned that her dad had searched for the cemetery for years before locating it in some brush on a local farm. The old stones had been tossed in a hollow. He retrieved them, replaced them on the graves, fenced the cemetery and set aside a fund at a local bank for maintenance. Linda and her mother shared their years of research.
Think about your research and the fun examples of serendipity you have encountered. Share them with your family. They will love to hear about them.
Comments or Suggestions? Contact Frankie Meyer: frankiemeyer@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.