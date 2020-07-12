SOUTHWEST CITY, Mo. — More than 150 years ago, George Washington Manning first laid eyes on a valley of potential farm land near the Elk River in McDonald County.
A member of the Confederate Army, the Tennessee man was stationed on the nearby prairie, dipping down to the nearby springs for water. He would go on to fight in the Battle of Wilson’s Creek near Springfield in August 1861.
At the end of the war, Manning remembered the spring and the farm land. He returned to McDonald County, buying the land to start the next chapter of his life.
Now, seven generations of Mannings have called the land near Southwest City home.
The family legacy, which spans more than a century, will take center stage next month — COVID-19 permitting — when George Washington Manning’s great-great-grandson Galen Manning and his wife, Barbie, are honored as McDonald County’s 2020 Farm Family of the Year.
The celebration, organized by the Missouri Farm Bureau, the Missouri Department of Agriculture, the Missouri State Fair and State Fair Commissioners, MU Extension and Engagement and the University of Missouri College of Agriculture Food and Natural Resources, is slated to take place Monday, Aug. 17, during the first Monday of the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia.
The Mannings and other county nominees are slated to be honored a variety of events at the fair, including a barbecue dinner.
Galen said earning the farm family of the year moniker honors the family’s heritage and the fact generations of Mannings have worked hard to build the farm.
More about the Mannings
Galen grew up on the family farm with his parents, Walter and Oneeta Manning. After graduating from high school he continued his education at Crowder College in Neosho.
It was there, thanks to Barbie’s brother Tim, the couple — who grew up knowing each other — decided to go out on their first date. A year and half later, they married. They will celebrate their 44th anniversary in December.
Barbie grew up across the river on a farm in rural Anderson. She jokes that her parents, Chester and Roberta Hobbs, approved the match because they knew Galen’s parents and grandparents and because Galen was studying agriculture.
During the first year of their marriage, Galen and Barbie lived in Anderson. They moved to the 600-acre farm at the request of Galen’s father, who needed help. The couple moved into the “old house” while Walter and Oneeta moved into the newer home on the farm.
While farming and raising their three children, both Mannings worked in town — Galen in a management position at the Miami and then later Jay Walmart, while Barbie worked as an elementary teacher first in Noel and later in Southwest City.
Daughter Charity and her husband, Jon Keith, live on the farm and run Ozark Valley Christmas Tree Farm with their three children: Tucker, Duncan and Annabella. Charity also teaches special education in Southwest City and serves on the worship team at Full Gospel Church in Southwest City. Jon works alongside her, running the sound system.
Son Joshua and his wife, Lauren, live in Noel with their three children: Luke, Emma and Claire. Together they pastor at Community Baptist Church in Noel.
Daughter Amy and her husband, Matthew Wallain, live in Neosho with their three children: Brooklynn, Carson and Landry. Amy will teach fifth grade at Neosho Middle School. Matthew is a youth pastor/worship leader at Fellowship Baptist Church in Neosho.
For the past 14 years, Galen and Barbie, with the help of their children and Galen’s brother Gary, ran Right Choices Corn Maze.
The agri-tourism portion of the farm included a corn maze, hayride, corn cannons, pumpkin patch and more. It included a theme each year, which coincided with a Christian theme found in Galen’s book with the same name.
Galen said his background in Walmart management helped him run the maze, while Barbie’s education background helped enhance their offerings. Gary’s mechanical and carpentry skills helped them create the various amenities.
“The corn maze concept was young at the time,” Galen said. “We figured out so much by ourselves and kept adding to it.”
Field trips for local students made up one portion of the corn maze season. Galen saw it as an important component because only a small percentage of today’s children grow up connected to a farm.
“It’s good for people to have an awareness and an involvement in farms,” Galen said.
Originally, Galen and Barbie thought they would run the corn maze for 10 years. It would extend an additional four years before they decided the time was right to call it finished. They completed their 14-year run with the 2019 season.
“We were blessed and enjoyed it,” Galen said. “We’ll miss all of the people, but we won’t miss all of the work.”
While Galen and Barbie said the decision came well before this year’s COVID-19 pandemic, events this spring reinforced their decision. The fields that housed the corn maze and pumpkin patches have once again become hay fields with a mixture of alfalfa, clover and Bermuda hay.
A century of farming
The barn, which became the central greeting spot for the corn maze, was built in 1860 using wooden pegs and square nails.
The house — which came 10 years later in 1870 — was demolished the year before the corn maze opened. It’s footprint later became the jumping pillow.
Barbie jokes the focus on the farm first, then personal comforts is a Manning trait. The couple lived in the original house for years before their home, sitting atop a hill overlooking the valley, was completed.
Galen said growing crops remains his favorite part of the farming process.
“I like putting seeds into the ground and watching something grow,” Galen said. “I work to maintain (the farm), and we try to earn a living off of it.”
He knows it’s difficult to make a living as a traditional farmer, especially without a lot of acreage.
“You have to look at what you do have and look at your assets and get creative,” Galen said. “You have to look at the strong points to make a living.”
For example, he said, producing five acres of pumpkins during the corn maze years produced more sales than growing other crops.
He’s focusing on square bales of alfalfa, clover and Bermuda hay, along with round bales of Bermuda, this year because it’s a higher quality hay sought out by local producers.
The family also raises 60 head of Salers beef cattle, crossed with red Angus.
“We’re just regular folk,” Galen said. “It’s a nice farm but not that much different than anybody else’s farm.”
The seventh generation
While Charity and Jon’s children comprise the seventh generation of Mannings growing up on the farm, all of the Mannings’ children have lived on the farm during their respective married lives.
Galen hopes his grandchildren see and learn from his work ethic. As they get older, Galen often steps back, allowing his grandchildren to learn how to do things on their own under his guidance.
“I’m teaching them not to be afraid of working with their hands,” Galen said. “I want them to be able to figure things out, to fix it and to go on. It serves you in life, the things you learn on the farm.”
Galen loves sharing stories with his children and grandchildren of the things taking place in the various nooks and crannies of the farm.
“The stories connect you to the locations over the years,” Galen said. “It makes you feel like you know where your home is. When you get that kind of heritage in your family, it gives you security.”
