Several April concerts postponed due to COVID-19

Several high-profile concerts set for the month of April at local venues in the Joplin area have either been canceled or postponed to a later date.
• The Black Stone Cherry concert, set for 8 p.m. Saturday, April 4, at Buffalo Run Casino in Miami, Oklahoma, has been postponed because of the COVID-19 virus pandemic and social distancing guidelines mandated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A new date for the concert will be announced soon.
According to a statement on the casino’s website, tickets will be honored for the new date when it’s released: “As soon as we have an agreed-upon date, we will email everyone and let them know the new date for the show.”
Tickets can also be refunded once the casino is reopened to the public.
Also, the Saturday, April 18, show at Buffalo Run showcasing heavyweight comedian Whitney Cummings has been postponed to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22.
• The concert highlighting Guns N’ Roses drummer and founding member Steven Adler at Kansas Crossing Casino in Pittsburg, Kansas, has been postponed from Friday, April 17, to Saturday, Nov. 21.
• Finally, the Saturday, April 25, concert featuring Christian singer Steven Curtis Chapman and his wife, Mary Beth Chapman, has been canceled. According to Joplin Calvary Baptist Church officials, the concert will not be rescheduled.
