December is one of the frenzied months of the year for Americans, due in part to the holidays and the endless shopping sprees.
The same can be said for entertainment performances, which can stack up like train cars throughout the last month of the year.
Here are a few performances set to take place Saturday, Dec. 11, in Joplin.
Dallas String Quartet
The Dallas String Quartet will perform the second concert in the ongoing 2021-22 Curtains Up concert series, which showcases a variety of national touring artists for area fans to enjoy.
The group’s holiday show — “Electric Christmas” — will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Ozark Christian College chapel, 1111 N. Main St. It’s “a fusion of classical and contemporary music on traditional and electric strings,” said Emily Frankoski with Connect2Culture, the entity overseeing the popular concert series, now in its fourth year.
“Their fresh spin on classic Christmas music is a refreshing change of pace from your traditional holiday show,” she said. “‘Electric Christmas’ features reimagined holiday hits performed on both electric and traditional strings.”
This, she said, “is not your average holiday show. In their hands, beloved music is transformed and given new life — and Christmas songs are no exception.”
Despite the name, the group is composed of six musicians: Ion Zanca, composer/violin; Eleanor Dunbar, violin; Melissa Priller, violin; Young Heo, bass; Anthony Pratt, guitar; and Efren Guzman, drums.
“One of the things (about the quartet) that really caught our attention was their recent performance at Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s wedding,” Frankoski said. “Stefani and Shelton are both highly acclaimed musicians, and being selected by them to perform at such an exclusive, personal event is no small feat. It speaks volumes to DSQ’s talent and the quality of their work.”
Tickets range from $30 to $40 and are available at connect2 culture.org or by calling 417-501-5550.
Sue Foley
Award-winning musician Sue Foley, winner of the 2020 Blues Music Award for best traditional female artist, will play a 7:30 p.m. concert on Friday, Dec. 10, and a second on Saturday, Dec. 11, at Joplin’s Coda Concert House.
In her hands on stage will be her trademark pink paisley Fender Telecaster, nicknamed “Pinky.”
Foley is one of the finest blues and roots artists working today, said Jeff Morrow with Coda Concert House. She launched her music career at the age of 16 and released her first album, “Young Girl Blues,” at 21. By then, she was a respected guitarist, vocalist and songwriter. Since then, she has shared the stage with the likes of B.B. King, Buddy Guy, Lucinda Williams and Tom Petty.
“Since we only host a handful of shows per year, the artists we choose are very special to us,” Morrow said. “A couple of our volunteers traveled to Austin, Texas, last summer just to see Sue live before we booked her. They came back with glowing reviews of how great she was on and off stage with her fans.”
Foley is on tour promoting her latest album, “Pinky’s Blues,” released in October. During her two Joplin concerts, “she’ll be walking the audience through the musical history of great female blues performers from Bessie Smith to Memphis Minnie to Bonnie Raitt, as well as playing many of her own songs.”
Reserved seating tickets range from $30 to $50. Email info@coda concerthouse.com for tickets.
Stone’s Throw Dinner Theatre
The inner workings of the secretive Santa Claus will be known to all with the production of “The Life and Adventures of Santa Claus” at Stone’s Throw Dinner Theatre in Carthage.
Directed by Tom Brown, the play shows how Santa Claus made the first toy, why he climbs down chimneys and how he learned to laugh with “ho, ho, ho.” Kevin Ferguson plays St. Nick.
The Pat Cook-written play runs through Sunday and runs again Thursday, Dec. 9, through the weekend.
Tickets are available by emailing stdinnertheatre@gmail.com or by calling 417-358-9665.
Dream Theatre Troupe
The Wizard’s Magical Yule Ball, a holiday party for Harry Potter fans, will take place from 8 to 11:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 10-11, at Studio 124, 124 S. Main St. in Joplin.
According to Dream Theatre Troupe founder Becki Arnall, guests can expect “thematic games and activities, treats, and a dance floor.” Harry Potter costumes are encouraged. Tickets are $15, and reservations are required.
