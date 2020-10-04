BRANSON, Mo. — At this time two years ago, when a multimillion-dollar ride that would become Mystic River Falls was first announced by Silver Dollar City officials, a new fall evening event was also introduced. It consisted of thousands of glowing, artfully crafted pumpkins, scarecrows and owls through the city that “created the biggest fall in the park’s nearly six-decade history,” according to park President Brad Thomas.
Those glowing pumpkins — real pumpkins, carved and sculptured pumpkins, pumpkin pathways and pumpkin gatherings — will continue this year.
For 2020, the pumpkins have been incorporated into Silver Dollar City’s Harvest Festival, which is the longest running and most-attended craft festival found anywhere in the United States, said Lisa Rau, director of public relations and attractions. The Harvest Festival, which is now open and runs through Halloween, Oct. 31, is often dubbed the “granddaddy of all fall events.”
“In light of 2020, it is really striking how ‘normal’ this festival feels,” Rau said. “A real festival, out-of-doors, with a tremendous amount to see and do. Truly, it’s hard to describe until you experience it, but in this challenging time we all face, the Harvest Festival literally makes one feel better. This isn’t only my take, but many others who I have asked … an overall feeling of real fall fun. Plus, with cooler air, the (pandemic safety mask) becomes part of it all without it seeming annoying.”
Aside from the thousands of glowing pumpkins at night — which can create an orange haze over the theme park — festival highlights during the daylight hours include:
• A market with new artisans, vintage wares and trending creations, including pumpkin carving by professional carver Barry Brown and new award-winning Rock on Ice pumpkin sculptures.
• The return of the “Cowboy Lore,” which includes chuck wagon cooking, cowboy art and the original Silver Dollar City stagecoach, alongside a posse of wranglers, as well as famed watercolor painter and “Gunsmoke” legend Buck Taylor. Chuck wagon cooking demonstrations will include the Food Network’s Kent Rollins and Jim Flint-Smith.
• Live Western, bluegrass and country music from several outdoor stages.
• A wide selection of Silver Dollar City food specialties, including all things pumpkin, such as pumpkin cheesecake cones, cappuccinos, cinnamon rolls, funnel cakes and churros with pumpkin fluff.
Because the COVID-19 pandemic had canceled or postponed a number of popular arts and crafts festivals in Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas, more and more craft enthusiasts are expected to visit Silver Dollar City during the Harvest Festival this month, though the theme park is still at reduced attendance, which is less than 50% park capacity.
“We are hearing that both from crafters and guests — we even added some crafters who had been booked at other events,” Rau said. “They are loving it.”
“What once was considered a season more for adults now offers something big for families and kids too,” Silver Dollar City designer Kelly Eutsler said. “A getaway to Silver Dollar City may be just what we each need now — to slip into another time and enjoy the sounds, tastes and smells of harvest season.”
For more information about the festival, visit www.silverdollarcity.com.
