BRANSON, Mo. — Silver Dollar City officials are promising 2022 will be the “biggest entertainment year ever” for the award-winning 1880s theme park.
The park opened to the public for the season on Wednesday. Along with its 40 rides and attractions, there will be 10 world-class festivals and events planned between now and the end of the year.
They include:
• Street Fest, April 14-May 1. Similar to a street carnival, Street Fest will feature colorful performers, stilt-walkers, live musical performances and distinctive food menus from around the world. There will also be acrobatics, juggling, comedy skits and even some knife-throwing trickery.
• Bluegrass & BBQ Festival, May 4-30. Just as the street festival ends, a large bluegrass music gathering begins, with hundreds of performers plying their musical trade across 10 stages throughout the park, headlined by Rhonda Vincent & The Rage as well as Daily & Vincent. Pitmasters will also serve thousands of pounds of barbecued meats, smoked for 16 hours, throughout the month.
• National Kids Fest, June 11-July 24. The biggest act taking place during this time is Nik Wallenda’s Zirkus, an exclusive show and the return of the famed daredevil of circus royalty who, a decade ago, dangled 200 feet by his jaw above the city from a helicopter. Wallenda’s show will include acrobatics, aerial stunts, human pyramids, trick bicycling, juggling and high-wire walking.
“The impossible is possible. We want to present an inspiring message that ‘I can do anything if I set my mind to it.’ We hope guests come to be impressed and leave inspired,” Wallenda said.
• Midnight Madness, July 23-Aug. 7. This is the time for daredevils, when visitors are encouraged to ride the park’s roller coasters — Time Traveler, Outlaw Run and Wildfire and others — in the dark, with the path lit up only by stars and the moon. There will also be fireworks and a dance party.
• Southern Gospel Picnic, Aug. 25-Sept. 5. Some of the nation’s most notable Southern gospel groups will fill stages throughout the park during the day and Echo Hollow Amphitheater at night. Have a picnic with all the traditional favorites, including fried chicken, cinnamon rolls and ice cream.
• Country Music Days, Sept. 8-11 and 15-18. Do you like gospel but love country even more? Stick around for a series of country music concerts.
• Harvest Festival, Sept. 21-Oct. 29. With a major expansion scheduled for this year, “Pumpkins in the City” will come alive at sunset, when tens of thousands of carved pumpkins illuminate the night. Crafters, cowboy lore, live music and a black light dance party are nightly occurrences.
• An Old Time Christmas, Nov. 5-Dec. 30. This award-winning festival, which always receives national attention, is highlighted by 6.5 million Christmas lights, the Holly Jolly Light Parade and an eight-story animated Christmas tree, as well as the “Joy on Town Square” light shows.
Details: 417-336-7100, www.silverdollarcity.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.