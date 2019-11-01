Halloween has only just passed, but it’s never too early to talk about Christmas.
Over the summer, during a media unveiling concerning a new water ride planned for 2020, called Mystic River Falls, Silver Dollar City’s park president Brad Thomas spoke briefly about the future — winter, 2019 in particular, and the park’s popular Old Time Christmas.
Specifically, he wanted to talk about a brand new, $1.5 million addition to the park’s popular Christmas event, Joy on Town Square — centered around an all-new, eight-story state-of-the-art Christmas Tree.
Thomas promised there would be “no other experience like it” anywhere in the world.
Silver Dollar City’s Joy on Town Square officially debuts Saturday. From Saturday through Christmas Eve, every single light on the tree, Thomas said — 1 million-plus LED lights in total — will display more than 2 million shades of color, meaning images and graphics can be shown instantly around the tree, a combination of color, music, light and imagery.
The current lighting technology will also decorate nearby buildings in the park’s Town Square for a coordinated light effect, he said.
“We engaged a team of the world’s most celebrated lighting geniuses to create this just for Silver Dollar City’s guests,” Thomas said in a release. “Town Square is the entry portal where guests can step into a holiday wonderland. With this stunning icon, the traditions and legacy of Silver Dollar City will meet state-of-the-art technology.”
All in all, the tree will add just that much more illumination for the annual An Old Time Christmas, the two-month celebration that also features huge light displays, the Rudolph’s Holly Jolly Christmas Light Parade and Broadway-style productions, including original adaptations of “A Dickens’ Christmas Carol” and “It’s A Wonderful Life.”
The park’s Christmas event has been called “America’s best” by USA Today’s 10Best poll and “the most illuminated park on Earth” by the Travel Channel. It will continue to be a must-see attraction.
The park welcomed 2.2 million visitors in 2018.
Details: www.silverdollarcity.com or 800-831-4386.
Going big
Across the park over the next two months, 70,000 square feet will be lit with 145 miles of lights, running from Sullivan’s Mill to American Plunge — that’s 1.5 million lights in total. Entry portals to the area include huge wreaths 24 feet high and 24 feet wide, plus three 50-foot light tunnels, all in colorful, twinkling lights, as well as light displays soaring nine stories into the sky, ranging from flying angels to snowflakes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.