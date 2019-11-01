Silver Haired Legislature holds fall legislative sessions

The Missouri Silver Haired Legislature (or SHL) conducted a model legislative session from October 22-24.
Delegates convened at the Capitol in Jefferson City. Members debated and voted on a docket of bills and resolutions that concern legislation that affects the lives of not only the elderly but all Missouri residents. Following intense debate in both the SHL House and SHL Senate, the following five bills had the highest priority and are selected as the group’s main focus for the upcoming year:
• Increase funding for home-delivered meals and congregate meals.
• Reinstatement for funding for MORx program.
• Prescription drug monitoring program.
• Streamline tax collection procedure with a portion designated to senior protection fund.
• Expand MO HealthNet (Medicaid).
Missouri’s Silver Haired Legislature was founded in 1973, the first such organization in the nation after the Older Americans Act was amended to include advocacy groups. The SHL is composed of up to 15 volunteers (ages 60 or older) from each of the 10 statewide Area Agencies on Aging. These 150 senior advocates, elected by their peers, identify and advocate for issues critical to older Missourians
The Silver Haired Legislature members volunteer serving without pay. Elections are held annually during the month of May. Senior citizens elect three senators and 12 representatives from each of the 10 Missouri area agencies on aging for a total of 30 senators and 120 representatives. Following elections, the legislators meet to elect officers and begin to ascertain the needs of seniors in their districts. Bills and resolutions are then drawn up and prepared for presentation at the statewide conference in the fall.
Contact the Area Agency on Aging, Region X if you are interested in joining our SHL group.
Details: 417-781-7562. Information: https://health.mo.gov/seniors/silverhaired.
