PITTSBURG, Kan. — After a lifetime of providing compassionate care to others, Sister Ann Meyer, 84, is retiring from the Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas this month, although she still plans to help others celebrate their lives in her new location.
“God has held onto me and spoiled me always, I can say, even in the hard knocks,” Meyer said. “I often tell people I’m a spoiled child of God, because of the way the Lord cares for me all through these years and opens my eyes to be there for a person in need.”
Meyer grew up on a Southeast Kansas farm, just east of the KOAM television station, and fondly remembers going to Joplin during the summer for watermelons at the farmers market. She graduated from St. Mary’s Colgan in Pittsburg and attended college at University of St. Mary in Leavenworth, Kansas. In 1958, Meyer decided to enter the convent of the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Wichita. After teaching school for 30 years, she realized it was time to look for a different area to use her gifts.
The Sisters of St. Joseph strongly encouraged Meyer to go into pastoral care, working in nursing homes. Meyer said things weren’t easy for her at the beginning.
“To be honest, before I didn’t like going into nursing homes,” Meyer said. “I can remember going in to visit a family friend in a nursing home who had a stroke. All she could say to me was, 'Yes.' I stayed there less than two minutes and I was out the door. It was mixed emotions.”
Meyer credits the instruction she received from Lutheran Church Missouri Synod seminarians in St. Louis with helping her become comfortable with pastoral care. The training helped open her eyes to see God’s presence in those she helped, a celebration of each individual’s journey of life, she said.
She continued to work in pastoral care for the next 20 years.
“That was a tremendous gift to me, to know how to honor these seniors when I went into the nursing home, to help celebrate their lives and to journey with them until they went into eternal life,” Meyer said. “I have a real passion for that.”
History in Southeast Kansas
The Sisters of St. Joseph of Wichita have maintained that passion for Southeast Kansas for more than 100 years. Under the direction of Mother Mary Bernard Sheridan, they first came to Southeast Kansas in the late 1890s to help coal miners.
They are credited with opening the first insurance company in the area for miners. They would ask for a quarter from each coal miner after each payday, in exchange for health care for them and their family. They also opened the first Mt. Carmel hospital in Pittsburg in 1903, and they played a vital role in the establishment of the parish and teaching at St. Mary’s.
Meyer is the last of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Wichita in the Pittsburg region. When she leaves for Wichita, it will close a historic chapter of service and care in Southeast Kansas.
“It breaks my heart, but I’m at peace with moving back to our center in Wichita and using my pastoral care training with our older sisters. I’ll find a lot to keep me out of trouble, I hope,” she said with a laugh. “I’m looking forward to getting back into painting, too.”
At the health center in Pittsburg, Meyer worked in the medical records department. When she first started there, it had recently relocated from a trailer into a small building. She recalls with pride the work that CEO Krista Postai and her team have done to expand the center to employ more than 700 people in clinics throughout the area.
Meyer said she is glad to have been a small part of bringing quality health care to Southeast Kansas.
“I’m very proud to have been part of the team here,” Meyer said. “I feel that what I do is basic, but to me it’s extremely important — when a patient comes in for health care, and their records are right there for a receptionist or nursing staff to pull up and give the quality health care that each individual patient needs.”
Carrying on the mission
After a lifetime in Southeast Kansas, Meyer said she will miss her family members, friends and her coworkers and staff at the health center. She’ll also miss being able to empty her basket of medical records each day before she leaves.
But she values her long career of service to the community.
“I see many people here journey with the Lord as they bring quality health care to patients,” Meyer said. “In the life of Jesus Christ, he walked along the road with his companions. When he saw a need, he addressed it. He teaches us to see the Lord in each other.”
Meyer said she is grateful to have used pastoral care to bring dignity and celebrate people’s lives, and she looks forward to continuing this assistance in retirement.
“I’ve really been honored that I’ve been able to be here at the Community Health Center with each one of my experiences, sharing with the Lord wherever he’s called me,” Meyer said. “I’m grateful to be here and for all of them to carry on our Sisters’ mission to bring health care to all people.”
