NEOSHO, Mo. — Saturday’s Big Spring Bluegrass and BBQ Festival, in which seven bluegrass bands will play for seven consecutive hours, is the latest in a long tradition of bluegrass festivals held annually throughout the Joplin area.
“This festival has become one of the highlights of the summer, and we’re honored to get to perform here,” said Gary Cook, singer and bass fiddle player for Spillwater Drive, a bluegrass band that former earlier this year, featuring Adam Ash, Samuel Cobb and Jake Stogdill.
“One of the great things about bluegrass is the interaction between the musicians and the audience,” Cook continued. “There are people we have met over the years at festivals who have become lifelong friends.”
Now in its sixth year, the festival continues to share audiences with other area gatherings, including next month’s Carl Junction Bluegrass Festival — the longest-running festival of its type in the region — as well as the Neosho Bluegrass Showcase, which took place in late February.
The live music begins at 11 a.m. at Big Spring Park in downtown Neosho; wrapping up at 6 p.m. It is free and open to the public, with food and refreshments available for purchase. Also on-hand will be barbecue food trucks, funnel cakes, frozen treats, cornhole lawn games and small musical pickin’ circles.
Bands performing on-stage include: Possum Trot (11 a.m.), Southern Tradition (Noon), Spillwater Drive (1 p.m.), Ripplin Creek (2 p.m.), Finley River Boys (3 p.m.), Borderline Bluegrass (4 p.m.) and Roving Gamblers (5 p.m.).
“Traveling to different locations and performing at a variety of venues is always enjoyable and exciting for our band,” said Diane Long, bass and singer for Possum Trot Bluegrass Band, making its first appearance at Big Spring Park. “We love meeting new folks and being ambassadors to this genre of music. Our band is passionate about keeping bluegrass alive and going strong for generations to come.”
Between 500 to 600 people are expected to be at the park at any one time, and as of Tuesday, almost 1,800 indicated that they were interested in the event via Facebook.
Details: Facebook.com/CityofNeosho.
