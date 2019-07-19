At 3:18 p.m., 50 years ago Saturday, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin landed their lunar module — the appropriately named “Eagle” — onto the surface of the moon.
Fittingly, area residents will relive that historical moment at the Joplin Public Library during a public showing of the “Apollo 11” documentary, described by Variety as “a stunning, gorgeously cinematic journey firing on all cylinders.”
The moon landing is considered one of the single greatest achievements in human history. The 50th anniversary is one of the reasons JPL officials went with a space theme — “Universe of Stories” — for the 2019 summer reading program, said JPL’s Evan Martin.
The film is a fitting way to honor one of humanity’s greatest scientific achievements — putting men on the moon and returning them safely to Earth — “because it’s such a historical event,” Martin said.
The documentary consists solely of archival footage, including 70-millimeter film previously unreleased to the public. It was spliced together from 11,000 hours of audio recordings and hundreds of hours of video. There is no narration, interviews or modern CGI re-creations — it is as the world saw it itself on July 20, 1969.
Nearly seven hours after the landing, Armstrong stepped off “Eagle’s” footpad and declared: “That’s one small step for (a) man, one giant leap for mankind.”
The movie is set to run from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the library’s Community Room West. It is a free showing; no registration is required, Martin said.
The film will also air Saturday on CNN and is currently streaming on Amazon, Google Play, Vudu and YouTube.
The library is also showcasing a space-themed exhibit in the Post Art Library, in support of 2019’s summer reading program, called “Route 66 — Highway to the Stars” (an Edwin Hubble exhibit). Pieces in the exhibit detail the dreams of Edwin Hubble and other astronomers, astronauts and observatories with ties to Route 66.
Details: 417-623-7953.
Further viewing
Want to watch similar films about the moon landing? Check out these following films:
• “First Man”: Ryan Gosling plays Neil Armstrong, focusing between the historical moments on the astronaut’s struggle to keep his life and emotions in check.
• “Apollo 13”: The 1995 Ron Howard movie shows how triumph was lifted from the jaws of defeat as the Apollo crew was brought safely back to Earth after an explosion en route to the moon.
• “The Right Stuff”: The Oscar-winning 1983 movie, based on the Tom Wolfe novel, shows America’s first steps into space during the Mercury program.
• “From the Earth to the Moon”: an award-winning, 12-part miniseries from HBO television about the Apollo moon landings, from Apollo 8’s trip around the moon, to Apollo 11’s historical landing, to the last of the moon trips, Apollo 17, in 1972 — with episode introductions by co-producer Tom Hanks.
