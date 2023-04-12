CARTHAGE, Mo. — The magician's shell game that Reza plays is much bigger than the usual presentation of three nutshells and a ball.
He recently performed a show in Los Angeles, then returned for a series of shows at his Branson residency. After performing his "Reza: Edge of Illusion" show Friday in Carthage, he will travel for a show in Trinidad and Tobago.
All of those shows require their own equipment. The props for the Trinidad show had to be shipped before the ones for L.A. in order to handle extended processing time through customs.
Reza said he couldn't play this game without his tech team.
"It's a constant three-shell game, moving pieces and props around," he said. "For three locations to simultaneously have the equipment for a show, that's a lot of logistics."
That's part of the reason why, as late as Monday of this week, the Branson-based illusionist had only a rough idea of what he will perform Friday during his show at Carthage's Memorial Hall. But he knows it will be a roller coaster ride for his audience.
While the show won't be exactly like his Branson show, the performer billed as "the world's top touring illusionist" will feature several of his bigger illusions in Carthage.
Reza is one of a growing pool of illusionists using the power of filling a big stage with small effects and close-up magic interpretations. Alongside Mat Franco, Shin Lim and others who have won TV talent competitions, Reza has found ways to allow more people to see simple yet stunning displays.
"People's takeaways from my show aren't always about the largest illusion they saw that night," Reza said. "I do some tricks with Oreo cookies that seem to have as much impact. As I analyze that, it's the relatability of it. They have that object at home, but they are seeing something impossible with it."
That doesn't mean Reza plans to stop building and creating larger illusions.
The magic bug bit him early, when he was just Reza Borchardt. When he was 6 years old, he was brought on stage by Omdini, a performing magician where he grew up. The experience was powerful, he said.
Also as a child in 2004, his family took him to see David Copperfield perform. But he also was enchanted with a TV show featuring a masked magician exposing how some of those legendary stage effects worked.
Both of those unlocked a desire in him to create illusions. He started in his garage, crafting some of those classic tricks and learning to perform. As he developed, however, he learned that people are more interested in personalities and stories.
"I started out learning from that, but then I realized that in order to make magic cool, you have to pave your own path and make things new," Reza said. "There are only a few principles that get used over and over, and once you learn what those are, you can see things pretty transparently. That pushed me to invent new things."
That also pushed him to infuse his shows with stories from his life and experience, and give his shows an edgy rock 'n' roll approach. At 15, he began performing in Branson under the mentorship of Kirby Van Burch and Dave Hamner.
Reza now has an active performance schedule — he did 275 shows last year and is on track to do about 300 this year. Between his tour and Branson residency, an upcoming stretch will prevent Reza from having a day off until August. He has already turned down some TV opportunities in order to keep doing shows, he said.
Each one of his shows is filled with moments of big productions and intimate moments, from standing on the stage in front of everyone to interacting directly with one or two people.
That includes kids like he used to be. Reza makes it a point during every show to bring a child on stage, the same way Omdini did for him. Some of those invited kids even follow his path.
"I see the Google alerts where other magicians share a story about their own tour, and telling the interviewer where they were inspired by one of my shows," Reza said. "Knowing that is exactly what happened for me, it's a really rewarding aspect for me. The whole full-circle thing is wonderful."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.