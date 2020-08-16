Neighbors helping neighbors — a statement that has gained traction during the COVID-19 pandemic — came into play Wednesday as more than 40,000 pounds of nonperishable food items arrived in Joplin, helping fill the pantries of two local ministries.
The donation, provided by the Relief Society of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, provided pallets of flour, sugar, canned goods and more for We Care of the 4 States and Souls Harbor.
While the food filled the ministries’ shelves, Colleen Kartchner, first counselor for the Relief Society, said there was a deeper purpose in extending the assistance: It helped build relationships between women representing 10 area congregations and the two ministries.
“It’s heartwarming and joyful to watch Gretta and Dianna (Hembree and Gurley, directors of the ministries) get so excited to see the the food come in,” Kartchner said, describing the moment volunteers began to unload the food at We Care of the 4 States.
For Hembree, director of We Care, and Gurley, executive director of Souls Harbor, the donation meant more than simply adding food to the shelves.
“A donation of this size means we won’t worry about (food) until after the holiday season,” Gurley said. “We get a lot of fresh stuff, but nonperishable items are hard to come by. This is a great benefit for both of us.”
Hembree agreed. She said Wednesday’s donation will help fill the gaps created as annual food drives and donations were affected by the pandemic.
“This is a huge blessing for our shelves,” Hembree said. “This allows families to choose things which will create meals and not just filler items.”
How it began
The local Relief Society represents congregations in Missouri, including Joplin, Webb City, Carl Junction, Neosho and Nevada; Kansas, including Parsons, Fort Scott and Pittsburg; and Oklahoma, including Miami.
Drawing on its historical roots, providing relief — be it physical, mental, emotional or spiritual — Kartchner said members look for ways to serve in their communities.
Knowing the national church provides donations of nonperishable food items to meet needs around the world, Kartchner reached out to Gurley to see if Souls Harbor could use some food.
Gurley, knowing the ministry did not have storage space for the entire donation, asked if it could be split between Souls Harbor and We Care of the 4 States.
“We work and share back and forth for the last few years, as we have an overabundance or a need,” Gurley said. “When I heard it was a 53-foot trailer, with 24 pallets, I called my buddy Gretta.”
So working with both Gurley and Hembree, Kartchner put in the paperwork making the request, which ultimately resulted in Wednesday’s delivery.
“This means the world to us,” Gurley said. “It’s been so hard on everybody now that donated food is a lot slimmer.”
Hembree agreed: “It’s great to get anything but not just foods which sustain a family but also help them make meals.”
About the Relief Society
This is the second time the local Relief Society has requested food for a nonprofit. In December 2019, a 42,000-pound truckload of food was split between Crosslines of Joplin and Children’s Haven.
Kartchner said the group can request a donation of this size at least once a year, depending upon availability. Smaller donations and grants may take place more often.
“The best thing abut a project like this is knowing that we can bring relief to the people in need right here in our own community,” she said. “A kind of taking care of of our community first.”
While the donation came from the national church, Kartchner said fundraising for the effort begins at the local level. Each month, women within the 10 congregations fast for two meals. A fast offering representing the monetary amount of those meals is then collected locally for Relief Society work.
After local needs are met, surplus funds are sent to the national church to secure food items on a large scale. Then local Relief Society officials are able to put in donation requests — thus bringing the relief back to the local community.
“Our main goal is to serve as (Jesus) served,” Kartchner said. “We give where there is a need. The whole point is to help our brothers and sisters during their time of need. That’s the whole point of the Gospel of Jesus Christ, to love and serve your neighbor.”
About the ministries
Souls Harbor and We Care of the 4 States are both nonprofit, nondenominational ministries based in Joplin.
Souls Harbor, located in the 800 and 900 blocks of Main Street, provides a variety of services including a food pantry, daily meals, chapel and a co-ed homeless shelter.
Gurley said Souls Harbor’s pantry provides food boxes for those in need as well as items to create up to 90 breakfasts and lunches each day. People can get food boxes — which typically provide enough items for three days of meals — once a month without income requirements.
We Care of the 4 States, located at 6879 E. Newman Road, less than 3 miles from the Missouri Southern State University campus, provides food for families in need, as well as helping to distribute food to additional food pantries.
Hembree said We Care’s pantry provides food for up to 50 families a week. Each family can receive food once a month, up to six times per year. Typically 150,000 pounds of food goes through the pantry doors each year.
“We want to be a supplement, not their sole source of food,” Hembree said. “Volunteers assist the families in the store, allowing them to make choices from what we have. We go by weight, so people usually get between 65 and 90 pounds of food.”
The food, she said, is designed to help provide at least a week’s worth of food items, helping to stretch a family’s resources.
The ministry also distributes upwards of 300,000 pounds of food on a yearly basis to other nonprofits and ministries.
“Because of our location on the highway, a lot of times we get refused loads,” Hembree said. “Because we have a loading dock and our location, we get a lot of things like that.”
For example, Hembree said, this week’s donations included 57 pallets of watermelons, which were then sent out to locations in Northwest Arkansas, Southeast Kansas and Southwest Missouri.
Hembree said they are beginning to see an increase in families seeking assistance who do not qualify for food stamps or other help because of income requirements.
“They may have had a good income in the past, but they’ve lost their jobs or had hours reduced because of COVID-19 or they are having to stay home with their kids,” Hembree said. “The need starts immediately, but the assistance, which they will eventually get, doesn’t start immediately. They just need help in the intermission, to get back on their feet.”
If you go
The pantry at We Care of the 4 States is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday, by appointment only. Donations may be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday to Friday.
For more information, call 417-625-1600 or visit the organization’s Facebook page.
For more information about Souls Harbor, call 417-623-7927 or visit the organization’s Facebook page.
