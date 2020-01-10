It’s difficult for Jerry Rabushka to keep the grin from his face while pounding the ivory keys during a rendition of “Ballin’ the Jack” or “St. Louis Rag.”
“I like to think of how these (ragtime and blues singers) might feel to know that their music is still being played over 100 years later,” he said. “From a performance standpoint, this music is not easy to play, and it’s a great sense of accomplishment to learn it.”
Back by popular demand, the piano and percussion section from the St. Louis-based Ragged Blade Band will once again play their popular music at 7 p.m. Saturday at Joplin Avenue Coffee Co., 506 S. Joplin Ave. The musicians first played here in early September.
The Joplin area has more going for it when it comes to ragtime music than simply sharing a name with famed ragtime composer Scott Joplin. One of genre’s most gifted composers, James Scott, was born in Neosho, lived in Carthage and played in Joplin. Another composer, Percy Weinrich, was born in Joplin.
“What makes the music interesting from a historical perspective is how it’s a microcosm of America at the time. Many of these composers still had to deal with racism and discrimination, most of the black composers we play were born to former slaves and made their way in a difficult environment and in order to be successful had to do shows and songs that perpetuated racial stereotypes,” Rabushka said. “I’ve learned a lot about American history by studying how a lot of this music came to be. But when all is said and done, it’s still cool stuff and in some says a ‘great equalizer.’”
While Rabushka plays the piano, musical partner Isaac Cherry plays a set-up consisting of a box-shaped cajon, a cymbal and a bell tree. Listeners will hear some of the earliest published blues and how it evolved from ragtime into the music enjoyed today.
“This is America’s first pop music; it’s the harmony of European music and African syncopation coming together at a time when America was changing so much,” said Cherry. “It included all the sounds you heard at that time. I like that the composers come from so many different backgrounds, it’s so American.”
“We enjoy putting our own spin on some familiar songs, but I also like to find those rarely if ever heard songs and revive them and show how they can appeal to modern audiences,” said Rabushka. “Some were hits back in the day, and some represent some important moments in American musical history.
“A lot of people, even older folks, have said they’ve never heard this style of music before, and while it’s not everyone’s cup of tea — What is? — many people say they really enjoy it, even if it’s not something you’d want to listen to every day,” he continued. “It’s a fun change of pace.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.