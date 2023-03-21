Cloudy. Periods of rain this morning. High 51F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 49F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: March 21, 2023 @ 9:40 am
ANDERSON, Mo. — Gospel soloist Becky Lercher will sing at Banner Church of the Nazarene at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Banner Church is at 597 North Fork Road in Anderson.
Details: 417-364-7461.
Check joplinglobe.com/polls for past results.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.