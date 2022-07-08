Jean Criddle of Chelsea, Oklahoma, will minister in both song and word at 10:30 a.m. and at 6 p.m. Sunday at New Hope Assembly Church, 602 S. Moffet Ave.
Criddle will intermingle music — piano and singing — with her ministering. Criddle recently spoke at the Women's Old Time Revival last month and New Hope Assembly officials loved her presentation so much they brought her back to speak before the entire church.
Details: 417-629-4161.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.