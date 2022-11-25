When it comes to keeping the music of Led Zeppelin alive, Jason Bonham has kept it in the family.
The music of Led Zeppelin, one of rock’s bestselling and most influential bands, takes the spotlight in Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening, a special concert that pairs music with stories and insights about the band and its drummer, John Bonham.
Downstream Casino will host the concert, set for 8 p.m. Friday.
Jason Bonham has long been known as an apple that didn’t fall very far from the tree. He was following his father’s footsteps before he had grown up, playing living room concerts for some of the biggest names in music.
Matching his father’s furious feels and thundering tempos, Bonham has filled in on the drums for the band after John Bonham’s death in 1980. Bonham played in Led Zeppelin’s first reunion concert in 1988, playing alongside singer Robert Plant, guitarist Jimmy Page and bassist John Paul Jones in a televised 40th anniversary concert for Atlantic Records.
Bonham’s music hasn’t focused entirely on his father’s repertoire, however. His first band, Air Race, opened for acts such as Queen, Meat Loaf and AC/DC. In 1989, his band Bonham earned a gold record for “Wait for You,” from the band’s album “The Disregard of Timekeeping.”
He has also performed with other rock legends such as David Gilmour, Slash, Jeff Beck and others in a tribute to Muddy Waters as well as other projects.
Zep’s songs remain the same under Bonham’s watch in this live show, however. He and his bandmates perform faithful renditions of the band’s discography, from iconic anthems to more obscure offerings. The show features Bonham’s stories about his father, the band and the music that provided that quartet inspiration.
Bonham has not always gotten those stories correct: In 2019, he backpedaled and retracted a story he told live on “The Howard Stern Show” about Page offering him cocaine when he was 16 years old.
The show at Downstream is part of a tour that features stops in Dallas and Houston before wrapping up on Dec. 11 in Hollywood, Florida.
