The sale of its building, almost 100 years old, will open a new chapter for South Joplin Christian Church, leaders said. Its ministries will continue to serve the community while beginning a new moment for the south Joplin neighborhood.
“We’re not abandoning the building, we’re not abandoning the community,” said Colleen Carroll, pastor at South Joplin Christian Church. “We see this as a new opportunity for not only our congregation, but also the organization that purchased the building to bring new life to the building and the area.”
The cornerstone of the building at 1901 S. Pearl Ave. dates the church to 1925. The congregation belongs to the Protestant Christian denomination known as the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). South Joplin Christian Church is the only Disciple church in Joplin.
Carroll describes it as a more progressive branch of the Christian church.
“We are open to people who are on a journey of faith, even if that is questioning,” Carroll said. “We are also one of the few churches in town that are open to the LGBTQI community without judgment or need to change.”
Church history
In its history, the church has had up to 500 members, and currently averages 65 people at worship. Carroll said like other churches in town, the pandemic hit church attendance hard. Despite that dip, the church continues in its long tradition of community service in Joplin.
After the 2011 Joplin tornado, South Joplin Christian Church housed volunteers in its Quonset hut, formerly a youth center. They transformed the semi-cylindrical building into a welcome center for volunteers helping with recovery. This provided a space close to the disaster area where they could sleep, shower and relax. Carroll said hundreds of volunteers passed through in the years following the tornado.
“That really energized the congregation to be able to provide that,” Carroll said. “Not only was it a place to stay, but it was a very comfortable and relaxing place for the groups after they worked so hard.”
The church closed the welcome center in the summer of 2014 and then temporarily housed the Crosslines food pantry while it transitioned to a new building.
“Our church is proud to transform and meet the challenges of the needs in the community,” Carroll said.
The church recently embraced a new ministry called Families Connect. The ministry provides a safe space for parents who have been separated from their children, who have been placed in foster care. This allows parents to have supervised visits so they can rebuild relationships and work toward reuniting their families. South Joplin Christian Church provides the trained volunteers to supervise and the space for families to meet.
About the building
The church on Pearl Avenue is a three-story building made of Carthage stone. The congregation is proud of their diligent maintenance. But the large, old building is is showing its age, Carroll said.
One of the main reasons the church sought to sell was the repair cost for the elevator, which runs from the basement to the second-floor sanctuary. It became unserviceable after a hard freeze two years ago knocked the shaft off of its center. The church was quoted an estimated repair cost of around $500,000.
Carroll said the church considered the repair cost to be poor stewardship for a congregation their size. The building is beyond what they need for a smaller congregation, with lots of space not being used. The church decided the better option would be to look for a new building and let a new ministry blossom on Pearl Avenue.
The church also is concerned about environmental stewardship, Carroll said. They’re hoping to find a location where they could practice a greener lifestyle. The church already takes proactive measures like recycling and using LED bulbs, but they’re looking to go carbon neutral, a task that’s not possible in their current building.
The building on Pearl Avenue has been sold, and will close on March 31. Carroll said it’s been purchased by an attorney that represents a not-for-profit organization.
South Joplin Christian Church has been temporarily worshiping at Peace Lutheran Church, leasing space since mid-November. The location offers better accessibility for their members than the Pearl Avenue location, and they will continue to meet there for now.
Carroll said they’ve been advised by denominational experts not to purchase a new building, but the Peace Lutheran building is not large enough for both congregations in the long term. They’re happy with the partnership with Peace Lutheran, but they need more space for staff and classrooms.
“We’ve been looking around at properties, and right now we feel a bit like Goldilocks,” Carroll said. “They’re either too big or too small. So, we can take this time to make sound decisions and look at our options.”
Upcoming
Programs and community services will continue through the church’s transition, Carroll said. Members remain active at Crosslines and other local ministries, and they will still offer the Families Connect program at their temporary site. They have also discussed putting in a community garden on the large acreage at Peace Lutheran.
South Joplin Christian Church will hold a final service in its Pearl Avenue building at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Carroll said the service will be a time of music and memories. A local organist will play the church’s pipe organ for the final time, and two handbell choirs will perform as well. Several people will also talk about the ways their lives have been transformed at the church, whether through baptism, weddings or even funerals.
The public is invited to attend.
“For this coming Sunday, we wanted to give our people one last chance to worship in the building before we are out for good,” Carroll said. “It will be time for the congregation to enjoy some final memories and look forward to some things we hope will open up in our future.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.