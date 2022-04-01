PITTSBURG, Kan. — All members of the Southeast Kansas Scottish Rite are asked to attend the stated dinner and meeting on Thursday at the Armstrong Masonic Lodge, 3105 N. Joplin St.
Social hour begins at 5:30 p.m., with the dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting at 7 p.m. Reservations are required; RSVP by Wednesday at sekscottishrite@sbcglobal.net or 620-223-1330.
Social distancing will be practiced and masks are highly recommended.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.