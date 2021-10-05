Due to COVID-19, there hasn’t been a lot of chances to witness a bona fide rock ‘n’ roll concert that “shakes the bones” and “moves the soul.”
Coda Concert House’s Jeff Morrow hopes to rectify that.
Next Sunday, Rock Jon & The Wreck will perform a 5:30 p.m. show, the first-ever Southwest Missouri appearance for this southern California band that plays an East Coast version of southern rock.
There definitely “will be a room full of smiling faces looking at each other in shock that this is really happening,” Morrow said.
The band’s sound evokes memories of various Allman Brothers albums that Morrow grew up listening to, along with the energetic twang of the Blues Brothers.
The band’s “sound is so big, so powerful, we can’t wait to see them on the tiny Coda stage, up close and personal,” Morrow said. They electrify audiences worldwide with their “their soaring guitar leads and grooves, rich vocal harmonies and arguably perfect tunes.”
The band consists of Orange County, California, natives Robert Jon Burrison (lead vocals), Andrew Espantman (drums), Steve Maggiora (keyboard), Warren Murrel (bass) and Henry James (guitar). They are fresh off a tour of Europe, including stops in Spain, France and London. They are touring and promoting their newest album, “Shine a Light On Me, Brother,” which was released on Sept. 3. Since the band’s inception in 2011, they have shared the stage with the likes of Sturgill Simpson, Joe Bonamassa and Peter Frampton.
Southern rock is considered a subset of rock music. As the name implies, it developed in the Southern U.S. states, a blend of rock, country and blues, focused primarily on electric guitars and vocals. Think the likes of Alabama, the Charlie Daniels Band, Creedance Clearwater Revival and Lynyrd Skynyrd.
“One of our Coda volunteers, Merrill Shank, is overjoyed” with the band’s singing, Morrow said. “He saw the band last year on a ‘Keeping The Blues Alive’ cruise in the Bahamas. Coincidentally, he was wearing his Robert Jon & The Wreck T-shirt when we announced the show.”
Details: For reservations, due to limited seating brought about by COVID, email info@codaconcerthouse.com. In response to reservations, a confirmation email with the address, directions and parking information will be sent in return.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.