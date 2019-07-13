Think of the “Cotton Patch Gospel” as a fun and lyrical musical retelling of Jesus’ life — but set in modern times and in Rita, Georgia, no less.
Despite the rural Southern setting and a foot-tapping mix of live bluegrass and country music, co-director Kelly Weaver said the Stained Glass Theatre production of the musical “is very faithful and true to the story of Jesus.”
What makes the play stand out, she said, is that a true band — we’re talking banjo, guitar and piano here — is tucked into the far left corner of the stage. The music the band creates and the songs it and the cast members sing — “Something’s Brewing in Gainesville,” “Spitball,” “Jubilation” and “Well I Wonder” are just a few — really adds an up-tempo energy to the show’s atmosphere.
“It’s a modern — fun — retelling of the gospel,” Weaver said.
Sharing directing duties with Weaver is Jill Spencer, who spends her time on stage manning the piano.
“She’s in charge of the music and has done an absolutely fantastic job,” Weaver said.
It’s the music that makes the production stand out from its musical contemporaries; at times, with the banjo playing and harmonizing voices on stage, the bluegrass and country songs belted out on stage sound similar to what is heard at Branson’s Silver Dollar City.
Another interesting aspect of “Cotton Patch Gospel,” Weaver said, is that it’s a true ensemble. No one actor has a single specific part in the production.
“People jump in and out and play different parts; one scene, (an actor) may be a fireman, the very next scene be a disciple,” Weaver said. “It’s a real ensemble show. Which is unique.”
It is also more challenging than a traditional play, forcing actors to move beyond their comfort zones. The play was designed to be done as either a one-act play or using four people. Weaver and Spencer decided to cap things out at eight. But that was prior to auditions.
“We had such a great turnout that we decided we wanted to use as many people as we could,” Weaver said. The cast was set at 18. “We had so much talent we thought, ‘Why not? Let’s just go have fun.’”
Those additional voices are definitely heard and felt during the musical numbers as the various voices blend in harmony and fill the theater with lively music.
“The cast has done everything,” Weaver said, from costumes to the set designed by Jill’s husband, Chip — a realistic portrayal of an old-fashioned diner complete with juke box and ‘50s décor.
“Nothing was done outside (the cast), and that’s pretty rare,” she said, adding that the cast includes a talented collection of musicians, singers, actors and artists. “It just ties into the theme of the show of this group of people coming together.”
Because it’s set in Georgia, and because the play is fun and seeks to touch the tickle bone, some of the historical passages from the Book of Matthew have been changed. For example, in Matthew 4:11, “Then the devil left him, and angels came and attended him” has been changed to “And then angels appeared with a sack of chili cheese dogs for him.”
Matthew 4:4’s “It is written: ‘Men shall not live on bread alone” has been swapped with “Men don’t live by grits alone.”
“It’s fun,” Weaver said, filled at times with jokes and funny things. Though the setting and the styling of the language greatly differs from the original Gospels, the plot structure and the message of the story stays true to the historical recording in the Gospel of Matthew.
“It’s a story told in a fun, different way, but it’s still the same story of Jesus loving us.”
Want to go?
The Stained Glass Theatre of Joplin exists as an artistic ministry supporting the work of Christian church congregations in their efforts to utilize theater in reaching the lost and strengthening the believer.
“The Cotton Patch Gospel” will run from Thursday, July 18, through Sunday, July 28, at the Stained Glass Theatre, 2101 Annie Baxter Ave. Show times are 7 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays.
Tickets: $10, $5 for kids.
Details: 417-553-0755 or sgtjoplin.com.
