It’s being called an homage to the past, the upcoming “Southern Showcase, Onstage,” where music from Broadway, television and popular music, both past and present, merge together into a family-friendly show.
Along with that past, this musical production will have an “eye on the future in an effort to honor our traditions as well as move toward a broader, yet more diverse, musical future,” said director David Sharlow, associate professor of music for Missouri Southern State University.
“This show, oh my — such great, classic music from so many great shows, it will leave you tapping your toes and singing along,” added Glenda Austin, Joplin’s award-winning musician who will contribute musically to the show by way of the piano. Joining Austin onstage during the performances will be musicians Jay Bode, Johnny Rose, and Kurt Kornosky.
Featuring the Missouri Southern Chamber Singers and Concert Chorale, as well as solo acts by artists selected by audition, some of the songs featured during the show will include “On Broadway,” “S’Wonderful” and “Fly With Me” as well as songs by Kander & Ebb, Cole Porter, Irving Berlin, George Gershwin, Leonard Bernstein and many others.
“Onstage” was the name of the concert established by longtime voice professor Susan Smith, Sharlow said. It featured students taking private voice who performed sketches from both musical theater and opera.
“Southern Showcase” was added as a way of moving this performance toward the popular music found in the 20th century and beyond, “both to give music education students a chance to experience learning this type of music — something decidedly different from the other yearly choral performances — and as another way for our musical theater and music performance students to do even more music that will enhance their experiences,” said Sharlow, who is in his 12th year as director of choral activities at Southern.
“I love this show,” he continued. Last spring was the show’s inaugural performance. “It is so different from what we normally do, which provides a full education for our students. The public will love it.”
“It’s such a contrast to ‘Messiah’ and our popular ‘Christmas Choral Flourish,’” Austin said. “It certainly shows the versatility of the students in singing different styles of music. It’s a program for everyone.”
The performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday inside the Bud Walton Theatre. The theater was chosen, Sharlow said, because “we want the intimacy the black box provides — we are much closer to our audience.”
Tickets are available at www.mssu.edu/theatre.com.
Ultimately, after the curtains have closed on a performance, “we want (the audience) humming a tune from the show,” he continued, “with a bounce in their step and a smile on their face.”
