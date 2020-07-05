Southern Theatre has announced the lineup for the 2020-21 season at Missouri Southern State University.
The schedule includes:
• “Nevermore”: Oct. 29-Nov. 1
• “Christmas with Little Women”: Dec. 3-6
• Audition Day/High School One-Acts: Feb. 20, 2021
• “Tartuffe”: March 11-14, 2021
• “The Wind in the Willows”: April 29-May 2, 2021
• Directing One-Acts: May 7-8, 2021
Each of the season’s productions will be offered in the Bud Walton Black Box Theatre, said Erik Wolfe, chair of the theater department.
“Due to the health and safety of both our performers and our audience, we feel limiting audience size and interaction this year is of top priority,” he said in a release. “We look forward to an exciting, albeit small season and hope you will join us.”
Ticket prices will be $10 for adults, and $5 for students, seniors and military personnel. Ticketing – along with season tickets – will be available online.
