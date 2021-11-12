Down by a score of 6-22 at halftime, Cornerstone Spartans head coach Terren Pullum gathered his football team in a huddle. After going over some defensive pointers, Pullum looked each of his players in the eyes.
“I believe in you guys; you have to believe in yourselves,” Pullum said to rally his team during the final game of the season on Saturday, Oct. 30.
The positive lessons of brotherhood, leadership and responsibility are more of a goal for the Spartans than the final score. The Spartans are a Christian-based, 8-man football team in Joplin. Founded in 2008, the team gives area players a chance to play football, even if they’ve never previously suited up.
“There’s too many kids in this area that don’t get the high school football experience, whether that’s because they’re home-schooled or they go to a private school that doesn’t have football,” Pullum said. “It breaks my heart to see them missing out on that. So that’s my main goal — to make sure that any young man that wants to play football can play.”
Jack Griffith, 16, played several roles for the Spartans this year, including wide receiver and quarterback. He attended Carl Junction schools through sixth grade and then started home school, but wanted to continue playing football.
“When I was home-schooled, my mom was worried at first that I wouldn’t have a team to play for,” Griffith said. “But then she found the Cornerstone Spartans, and it worked out perfectly. I’ve been playing football for as long as I’ve been able to wear pads.”
Beyond giving players the football experience, Pullum said he tries to set an example for the team. The Spartans hold devotions focusing on a different lesson each week. For example, the week the team appointed captains, they studied leadership in the Bible. The team gathers for prayer before and after each practice. Respect is so emphasized on the team that after every instruction Pullum gives in the huddle, players respond in unison with, “Yes, sir.”
“We make sure they know that without God, none of us can be doing any of this,” Pullum said. “For myself, I just hope I’m being the best godly role model because I consider this my mission. I want them to see a positive role model.”
After every game, Pullum gathers both teams at midfield. On Oct. 30, the day of the final game of the season, the Cornerstone Spartans and their opponents, the Southwest Christian Academy from Little Rock, Arkansas, linked arms in a large circle. Pullum explained to the opposing team that the Spartans like to do something different after every game. He encouraged each team to say something good about their opponents before they left the field.
After a slight pause, a Southwest Christian Academy player spoke up. “You all block really hard,” he said with obvious admiration in his voice. Both teams broke out in laughter.
“No. 11, you’re as speedy as the Flash,” replied a Spartans player. Both teams continued to compliment each other and then ended the game in prayer for safe travels home.
“We always say that, no matter what, we’re all brothers in Christ,” Pullum said about the tradition. “On the field, in those 48 minutes we play, we’re two opposites trying to reach the same goal that only one of us can win. But as soon as that final whistle blows, we’re right back to being brothers in Christ.”
‘Very tight brotherhood’
For Spartans senior linebacker Kenny Bates, 18, the end-of-game huddle is an important part of learning football and of his faith.
“I think that’s positive for both teams,” Bates said. “Win, lose or draw, you look at the positives and not at the mistakes you may have made throughout the game. You try to keep your head up. I think it’s made me grow closer to God, being able to talk about it there and pray after the games with each other. I think it’s helped everybody through difficult times.”
The Oct. 30 game was one of those more difficult games for the Spartans. They lost their final game of the season by a score of 20-58. Even worse, Spartans player Sam Shores went down with a serious leg injury in the final minutes. Parents and players carried Shores off the field and then waited for an ambulance to transport him to the hospital. Shores would be diagnosed with a sprained meniscus, requiring a large cast but not surgery.
The strain of a hard-fought game and seeing their teammate injured made for a somber team meeting after the game. Once again, Pullum gathered his team and looked each of them in the eyes.
“God’s got Sam in his hands; he’s got all of us in his hands,” Pullum said as the players raised their helmets in a circle one last time.
The Spartans ended their season as a brotherhood in Christ, which Pullum said is the most important lesson.
“We try to be a very tight brotherhood,” Pullum said. “We push being there for each other, being there for your family, over football. We always say that it goes (in order of importance) faith, then family, then football.”
