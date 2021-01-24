MIAMI, Okla. — As students walk past Janet Glenn’s office, they are often greeted by wet kisses, handshakes and a request for belly rubs.
Lucy Lou, or Lucy for short, is the four-legged friend who often makes those requests. A therapy dog, Lucy is part of Glenn’s work as the counselor at Will Rogers Middle School.
This year, as her students navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, Glenn said Lucy has provided students with a bit of peace in the midst of an ever-changing environment at home and at school.
“When their parents are stressed, they feel it at home,” Glenn said. “They are stressing over grades, our on-again, off-again schedule — even kids who get good grades are stressed.
“She provides calm and is so relatable,” adding students often tell Lucy about their days when they stop by to give her a hug.
How it began
Glenn began working as a counselor at the middle school 14 years ago after a 25-year career as a medical clinical counselor for a regional hospital.
In one of her first conferences after making the switch to education, Glenn learned about using therapy dogs in a school setting.
She bought her first dog four years ago, a miniature poodle, planning to use him at school. Unfortunately, she said, the dog “hated school and didn’t like kids,” saying the atmosphere made him feel anxious.
Two years later, she tried again with Lucy. This time, it was a perfect match. Glenn said Lucy loves students, and the students love to see Lucy.
“She just loves it here. She loves seeing the kids, getting belly rubs. She fits in perfectly,” Glenn said, adding Lucy has her own staff ID badge, complete with a few teeth marks, to wear as she comes to school.
Lucy, she said, gives her a chance to connect and build relationships with students even though she is not in a classroom setting.
“Sometimes the first time they see me is in a crisis,” Glenn said. “I need a way to quickly build a relationship. I’m instantly recognized and trusted with Lucy.”
In her office, Glenn said, she can direct Lucy to comfort a child in a multitude of situations. For example, if an autistic student lays on the floor, Lucy can lay across the student’s legs, providing a calming presence.
“I’ve had kids who wouldn’t speak, they were so angry,” Glenn said. “But they will talk to me when Lucy is around. She’s got a great personality and is very calm. Her personality relates well with the kids.”
Lucy’s presence is also a motivator. Glenn said students who complete their assignments are often given time to interact with Lucy. Teachers also seek her out for “Lucy time” to help with stress relief.
For the most part, Lucy hangs out in Glenn’s office. At times, Glenn does open the gate across her door to let Lucy roam, but she jokes Lucy doesn’t go very far.
Usually the pair can be found greeting students between classes near Glenn’s office.
“She’s goofy and fun, and the kids just adore her,” Glenn said, adding the students love to play ball with Lucy because she slides on the tile floors as she chases the balls.
Students and staff alike are known to spoil Lucy with everything from beef jerky in the principal’s office to a yearly birthday party.
Getting training
Glenn likes to tell her students Lucy — just like them — needs to continue her education to prepare for the future.
Last fall, she began to raise funds to send Lucy to training at K-9 On Command, an area organization that provides professional training for therapy dogs. Outside of the training, Glenn funds all of Lucy’s care and upkeep.
While help from the Ottawa, Quapaw and Wyandotte Nation tribes provided much of the $1,800 price tag, Glenn was still $300 short.
So, two weeks before Christmas, she gave Will Rogers students a challenge: to raise the remaining money needed for Lucy’s training.
Within a week’s time, students pooled their money and raised the needed funds through the “Loot for Lucy” drive. While a pizza party was one of the incentives for raising the money, Glenn saw it as a way to give the students ownership in Lucy’s care.
“They knew they were part of getting her into the training,” Glenn said. “They just wanted to make sure Lucy would get trained, so she could keep coming to school.”
Lucy attended training during the past month. Glenn said she returned to school on Tuesday, ready to see her students. Now that Lucy’s passed the tests needed to be a therapy dog, Glenn will study with K9 On Command’s owner, Tim Franks, one day a week for the next two months to pass the human portion of the training.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.