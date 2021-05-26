There are two never-changing aspects of a Sea Sisters spirit doll, which are made from scratch by Joplin’s Ann Leach and are now on display at a local art gallery.
Each doll is “built” around two wooden sticks formed into a symbolic cross — that’s the first. But hidden deep inside, almost acting as the doll’s beating heart, is what Leach calls an “intention” — a message, promise, hope, Bible verse or prayer that the doll’s owner chooses.
An intention, Leach said, “is anything that you want to have more of in your life.” They are “a magical affirmation for your deepest desires and serve as a visual reminder of your life intentions.”
These intentions are written down on paper, neatly folded and nestled deep within the doll, never to be revealed again to the public. Of course, the dolls come wrapped in all kinds of layers of various exotic fabrics and accessories — including clay-carved faces made by various artists — but it’s the intentions, these personal messages or promises, that truly makes these dolls unique, she said.
When asked if working on one of these dolls takes her back to her childhood, she just chuckled and nodded. That’s part of the experience, taking the scattered pieces and connecting them together into a custom creation “that truly means something to someone.”
A doll Leach was working on this week was being built to honor the victims of the 2011 Joplin tornado. She had already named the female doll “Rooted” and had enclosed the two cross sticks with a soothing forest green fabric, tying into that nature theme she wanted the doll to have. After some tinkering and pondering — “which is part of the enjoyment of making these dolls,” she said with a smile — she chose to add some moss to the doll and wrap its length in a light green cloth as the doll’s skirt, which happened to be covered with butterflies, the iconic image that came to symbolize Joplin and its recovery following the May 22 storm.
“I love the collaborative nature of these pieces,” she said. “Each face tells the doll’s story so well.”
As she worked on the doll, she wanted to add some blonde hair that would nicely contrast the flow of the green fabric below it, but she soon changed her mind and draped a piece of fabric around the doll’s face, creating a type of cowl.
“You can do really anything you want, how (a particular) doll speaks to you,” Leach said. Choosing the fabrics, the colors and an overall scheme “is where the creative part comes into play, not to mention the fun.”
Telling stories is at the heart of each doll’s purpose, Leach said. Customers may learn the real purpose of time or gain a better understanding of focus and love based on the stories Leach has created for each specific doll. and each one comes with a card that tells the story and includes an affirmation the buyer can use daily.
Leach began building the dolls during the COVID-19 lockdown.
“I think we’ve all experienced a crisis of spirit in this past year of political challenges, social unrest, environmental concerns on top of COVID-19,” she said. “It required us to strengthen our resolve and reinvent ourselves in so many ways. I found myself going deeper with my own faith journey and connecting to my inner spirit in ways that sustained me through those tough months. I thought it would be good to give that process an outward visual presence.”
Eight to 10 dolls will be on display, and available for purchase from June 1-30 at Joplin’s Urban Art Gallery, 511 S. Main St.
