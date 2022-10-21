Weather Alert

...Red Flag Warning Posted for Portions of the Region... .An extremely dry airmass will combine with increasing southwest winds ranging from 12 to 22 mph with higher gusts this afternoon. Due to drought conditions, elevated and significant fire danger can be expected today. Areas along and northwest of a line from Galena Missouri up to Lake of the Ozarks will experience the greatest risk for a rapid spread of wildland fires. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND BREEZY SOUTH SOUTHWEST WINDS FOR AREAS NORTHWEST OF A LINE FROM GALENA MISSOURI UP TO LAKE OF THE OZARKS... * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 055 Benton, Fire Weather Zone 056 Morgan, Fire Weather Zone 057 Miller, Fire Weather Zone 066 Vernon, Fire Weather Zone 067 St. Clair, Fire Weather Zone 068 Hickory, Fire Weather Zone 069 Camden, Fire Weather Zone 073 Bourbon, Fire Weather Zone 077 Barton, Fire Weather Zone 078 Cedar, Fire Weather Zone 079 Polk, Fire Weather Zone 080 Dallas, Fire Weather Zone 081 Laclede, Fire Weather Zone 088 Jasper, Fire Weather Zone 089 Dade, Fire Weather Zone 090 Greene, Fire Weather Zone 091 Webster, Fire Weather Zone 093 Newton, Fire Weather Zone 094 Lawrence, Fire Weather Zone 095 Christian, Fire Weather Zone 097 Crawford, Fire Weather Zone 101 Cherokee, Fire Weather Zone 101 McDonald, Fire Weather Zone 102 Barry and Fire Weather Zone 103 Stone. * TIMING...Elevated and significant fire danger will be possible by mid day and continue into the early evening hours. * WINDS...South to southwest 12 to 22 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the lower to middle 80s. * IMPACTS...a rapid spread of wildland fires are likely given theforecasted conditions today. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&