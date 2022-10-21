It’s not unusual for folks to be in an adventurous mood as Halloween approaches — putting their “fight or flight” responses to the test as they purposely seek out cheap thrills, a few chills, and, in general, lots of spooky shenanigans.
Two downtown businesses — Chaos Brewing Co. and Dream Theatre Company — are teaming up to provide all of that, and more, with a haunted pub crawl, where liquid spirits will be shared with supernatural spirits.
Now, costumed guided ghost tours of Joplin’s downtown area by Dream Theater actors aren’t anything new — they’ve been doing them since 2011. and there’s a purpose behind it; not only is it a fundraiser for Dream Theatre, but it’s mission is “to increase awareness of local history and lore in an effort to increase interest in preservation,” said Becki Arnall, founder and executive director of Dream Theatre.
Like previous years, groups will be guided after dark from one specific supernatural hot spot to the next, discussing “ghostly tales and awful history.” But this year, there will be 20-minute stops at participating downtown establishments, like Chaos Brewing, where folks can sample a different type of spirit.
“I think this is just a fun way to get together with friends, learn a little bit about the history of the Joplin area, and just have some fun during the Halloween season — and maybe even make some new friends by the end of the evening,” said Frank Ikerd, co-owner of Chaos.
Tour consist of two parts. After gathering at 124 S. Main St., they will be encouraged to tour the theater’s home, Studio 124, originally the Arcade Saloon, which will be filled with exhibits featuring localized paranormal legends and true crime stories, Arnall said — Bonnie and Clyde’s Joplin visit, the 2011 Butterfly People, mass-murderer Billy Cook, and the horrible happenings at the nearby Rader Farm, among others. After that, tour guides — each tour is led by a veteran stage performer — will initiate the walking portion of the evening’s tour. Pub crawl stops include: Main Street Axe Co. (215 S. Wall Ave.), Blackthorn Pizza & Pub (510 S. Joplin Ave.), Hackett Hot Wings (520 S. Main St.) and Chaos Brewing Co. (112 S. Main St.).
“My wife and I did a haunted pub crawl in New Orleans and we thought it would be a great idea to do it here in Joplin,” Ikerd said. “With everyone in the Halloween spirit, this seemed like the perfect time to have one here.” Unlike New Orleans, however, “you won’t be able to take your beverages with you between stops, as you can there.”
“Hopefully we can build on this going forward,” he continued, “adding more stops downtown, and making changes as needed to accommodate more people as it grows.”
Tickets for the pub crawl are $20 — drinks are not included in the price — and tours are available at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29.
“I really hope that people learn something going on our tour, and that it might entice them to study more about our community’s history,” Arnall said. “Perhaps they, too, will share that information with others.”
Details: Tickets can be purchased online at Showtix4u.com under the organization Dream Theatre Company.
