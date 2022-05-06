Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri and southeast Kansas... Roubidoux Creek Near Waynesville affecting Pulaski County. Big Piney below Fort Leonard Wood -East Gate affecting Pulaski County. Elk River near Tiff City affecting McDonald County. James River at Galena affecting Stone County. James River near Boaz affecting Stone and Christian Counties. Gasconade River at Hazelgreen affecting Laclede County. Gasconade River at Jerome affecting Phelps County. Little Osage River at Fulton affecting Bourbon County. Little Osage River near Horton affecting Vernon County. Marmaton River near Nevada affecting Vernon County. Osage River at Taberville affecting St. Clair County. Osage River near Schell City affecting Vernon and Bates Counties. Sac River near Caplinger Mills affecting Cedar County. Shoal Creek near Joplin affecting Newton and Jasper Counties. Spring River near Waco affecting Jasper County. Spring River at Carthage affecting Jasper County. Spring River above Baxter Springs affecting Cherokee County. Current River near Powder Mill affecting Shannon County. .Many rivers are near crest or beginning to fall this afternoon. However many areas will remain flooded since river levels will be slow to drop. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued prior to Saturday morning at 730 AM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Spring River at Carthage. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, flood waters rise to approximately one foot in depth along Civil War Road south and west of the river.Flood waters inundate homes on Garrison Road or Highway 571 north of the river, and along Java, Primm and Main Streets. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 15.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 5.1 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&