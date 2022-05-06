SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The final Springfield Symphony Orchestra’s concert of the year will feature the Kansas City-based Ensemble Iberica, known for its vibrant flamenco dance music.
Think of flamenco music as a fusion of singing, dancing and instrumental music — ancient styles and melodies formed to express intense emotions and relationships — passed down from generation to generation since the 15th century from the Andalusia region of southern Spain.
Kyle Wiley Pickett, music director and conductor, said he’s excited to bring a passionate part of Spain to Southwest Missouri.
“Flamenco is such a beautiful style — the dancing, the guitars, the rhythms, and the folk-style singing — are so evocative of the people and history of Spain,” he said.
The concert is set for 7:30 p.m. tonight at the Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts, 525 S. Johns Q. Hammons Parkway, closing out this year’s successful “Dance Mix” season.
“Our flamenco performers will be featured both on their own and with the full orchestra backing them up,” Pickett continued. “This is a concert I have been looking forward to all year long.”
Individual tickets range from $10 to $45, with discounts available for students and seniors. Tickets are available at the Hammons Hall box office, by visiting www.hammons hall.com or calling 417-836-7678. There will also be a single livestream; access starts at $22 per household, and livestream access is available for purchase at springfieldsymphony.uscreen.io.
Another symphony concert
Across the border in the Sooner State, the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra will accompany the Eagles onstage at the BOK Center on Monday, May 16, as a key part of the band’s continuing “Hotel California” 2022 tour.
The Eagles will perform songs from the award-winning “Hotel California” album alongside the Tulsa Orchestra and a choir — the album is the third best-selling album in U.S. history.
After a short intermission, the band will perform some of their greatest hits — “Take It Easy,” “Lyin’ Eyes,” “Desperado” and “Witchy Woman.” The band includes early members Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit.
For tickets or information, visit www.bokcenter.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.