The Knights of Columbus Lenten fish fry continues throughout the month of March and into early April.
Every Friday throughout Lent, from 5 to 7 p.m., a fried fish dinner will be served at the St. Peter the Apostle Church in Joplin. Food provided in the drive-thru lane will consist of fried fish, french fries, macaroni and cheese and green beans. Inside the church, added sit-down items will include grilled cheese sandwiches and coleslaw.
Prices are $10 for adults and $5 for children over the age of 4 — there is a $30 limit per family.
Friday dinners are available to the public on March 18, 25, April 1 and April 8.
For a $1 discount, bring a nonperishable item for the church's outreach house — preferred items are canned tuna, chicken, baked beans or chili beans.
