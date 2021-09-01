The latest offering from Stained Glass Theater Joplin — the area’s only faith-based theater ministry — centers around literature’s most beloved storybook characters coming to life to play inside a small and struggling bookstore.
Coinciding with the start of school, directors Mary McWethy and Janelle Rawlings are bringing “The Enchanted Bookshop” to the stage and have called it a “really neat play.”
An ordinary used book shop by day, the business transforms into a magical place right after sundown. Thanks to a spell from the Book Fairy, the characters inside various books lining the shelves come alive, though six of them — Dorothy Gale (Jordan LePage), Robin Hood (Jeremiah Blotter), Pollyanna (Maddie Dayton), Sherlock Holmes (Daniel Wilcox), Heidi (Cooper Vainio) and Tom Sawyer (Nick Wade) — go above and beyond to help the store’s owner, the scatterbrained Margie (Katie Goodwin), keep her store afloat and its doors open to the public. The catch? These six characters can’t leave the building, and they can’t be seen by other human eyes — particularly Margie’s.
Matters grow complicated when a pair of bungling smugglers sneak into the shop, looking for a stolen necklace that’s been hidden inside one of the store’s shelved books. Should the six famous characters intervene and warn Margie, risking disappearing forever, or can they find a way to bungle the buglers themselves and do so without being seen?
Also making appearances on stage is the Queen of Hearts, Long John Silvers and Doctor Doolittle.
The cast is a large one, which is why there are two directors overseeing operations. The cast includes: Alyson Gonzalez, Kourtney Connelly, Evan Horn, Kaylee Asbell, Cooper Vainio, Emma Balcom, Gabrielle Robinson, Caleb Hilsenbeck, Dan Rees, Robert Brand, Thatcher Phillips, Jude Wolfe, Jacob Gordon, Sarah Wilcox, Virgil Humbyrd, Lydia Southard, Thadley Southard, Shy Rees, Billy Jones, Olivia Honeyball, Kaylee Asbell, MaCarrie Bean, MaKinley Bean, Eden Connelly, Ember Moore, Keira Rose, Amalia Smith, Rheya Edwards, Makenna Drumm, Abigail White, Kailin Horn, Ruthie Humbyrd, Kolby Matson, Jared Johnston and Anthony Danley.
Performances will take place Thursday, Sept. 9, through Sunday, Sept. 12, and again on Thursday, Sept. 16, through Sunday, Sept. 19. Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances are at 7 p.m.; Sunday matinee showings are at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets are available at the door or online at www.shtjoplin.square.site/events; they are $10 for adults 14 and up, $5 for children ages 4-13, and children under 3 are free. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.
The theater is located at 2101 Annie Baxter Ave. in Joplin.
