Stained Glass Theatre will present a holiday show focused on the importance of forgiveness and family for the Christmas season. “Fruitcakes'' by Julian Wiles will be performed on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 9-19, at the theater in Joplin.
The play follows a city kid named Jamie as he leaves home following a family dispute and finds himself in the small town of McCord’s Ferry. He meets a variety of unique characters in the town who he thinks are "nuttier than fruitcakes," but comes to appreciate the lessons they teach him during Christmas.
“It’s a story of learning forgiveness, reconnecting with your family and the true meaning of Christmas,” Susanna Thornton, co-director of the play, said. “It’s very funny and certainly heartwarming. The first time I read through it, I definitely shed a few tears.”
Thornton said one of the main lessons Jamie learns from the eccentric citizens of McCord’s Ferry is how forgiveness can mend damaged relationships. It’s a theme her co-director, Caleb Hilsenbeck, hopes finds meaning with playgoers.
“I really hope that one of the things the audience takes away from the play is that Christmas is a good time to mend those relationships in the past that seemed too out of reach, bridges that may have been burned too far,” Hilsenbeck said. “Maybe there’s a chance that the relationship can be reconciled, and that’s a good thing.”
“Fruitcakes” is an all-ages show, aimed at a family audience. Thornton said that was one of the main reasons Stained Glass Theatre decided to put on the play for the Christmas season.
The play’s theme of the importance of family, being related by blood or by friendship, also is ideal for this time of year, she said.
“I do believe Christmas is about family, because to me Christmas is nothing if you’re not spending it with your family,” Thornton said. “You can have the lights, the music, but if I’m not spending it with my family, it doesn’t feel like Christmas. I think it’s important to have a family play during Christmas so people can come and spend time with their family, laugh and have fun and just hang out together.”
Altogether, the cast and crew of “Fruitcakes” number about 25 members. Some of the actors are first-time participants at the Stained Glass Theatre. The directors also note they have some surprises in store for the audience, with some staging never seen before at the theater.
First-time directors Thornton and Hilsenbeck are being assisted by veteran director Ric Steigman. They both said they’ve enjoyed their directing experience so far. Hilsenbeck has acted at the theater for 14 years, since he was 8 years old.
“Directing a play is different from seeing the production from an actor’s perspective,” said Hilsenbeck. “There’s so much more that goes into directing that I didn’t see before.”
Thornton has helped out in many roles at the theater, from tech and costuming to acting. She hopes to direct future productions at the theater as well.
“It’s been very eye-opening for me to see all that goes into directing,” Thornton said. “It makes me appreciate the directors. It’s been a good growing lesson for me."
