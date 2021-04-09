The Stained Glass Theatre, 2101 Annie Baxter Ave., will present "Songs in the Night," the inspirational story of blind hymn writer Fanny Crosby, who penned 9,000 hymns, many of which remain popular. Show times are 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 25.
Tickets, available online at sgtjoplin.com/events, are $10 for adults and teens age 14 and older; $5 for children ages 4 to 13; and free for children 3 and younger. For more information, email Amanda Klein at sgtjoplin@gmail.com.
