Stained Glass Theatre’s upcoming play is an adaptation of a beloved book about acceptance and families, in all forms. “Sarah, Plain and Tall” is based on the young-adult novel of the same name by Patricia MacLachlan, which won the Newbery Medal in 1986 and is widely read in classrooms across America.
“It’s a really sweet play about learning to accept each other for who we are and not trying to change people but to accept their strengths and weaknesses,” said Kelly Weaver, co-director of the play with Amber Bean. “They learn to come together to form a family, even when it’s not in the typical way.”
Set in the late 1800s in rural Kansas, the play follows farmer Jacob Witting, played by Daniel Wilcox, who takes care of children Anna, played by Rheya Edwards, and Caleb, played by Jaden Long, after his wife dies. He decides to use a newspaper ad to find a wife and mother for his children — a method not uncommon back then, notes Weaver.
Sarah Wheaton, played by McKenna Drumm, replies to the ad and visits from Maine for a month to see how it goes with the Witting family. She is a headstrong woman, which was not always typical for the time and region, Weaver said. Some comical situations occur as independent Sarah collides with a traditional Midwestern society, but her independence also drives home the themes of the story.
When Sarah writes to Jacob in reply to the ad, she simply refers to herself as "plain and tall" rather than embellishing her looks. She often speaks of herself in these terms throughout the play, refusing to try to become something she’s not.
“She’s a loving person for sure, but she’s also straightforward,” Weaver said. “At one point she tells Anna, 'Your father has to love me for who I am because I’m not going to change.' It fits her character, and it’s a good message.”
The play is narrated by the adult version of Anna, played by Samantha Owen, and also focuses on her struggle to accept someone taking the place of her mother. Gradually, she comes to accept Sarah and love her as her mother.
There’s also an important message of forgiveness told through Anna’s story, Weaver said. Even though she’s a young girl, she’s always carried guilt because she didn’t tell her mother goodnight before she died because she was jealous of her new sibling.
“Sarah helps Anna be able to say goodbye to her mother,” Weaver said. “She takes her to the cemetery so Anna can tell her mom goodbye and to let that go. She learns to forgive herself, even when she does something she’s not happy about. There’s a lesson that we can forgive one another and forgive ourselves, just as God forgives and loves us.”
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Stained Glass Theatre veteran director Tammy Aggus chose “Sarah, Plain and Tall” to be the theater’s next play. Aggus directed numerous plays at the theater and was a former board president. She was planning to direct, and had even ordered the scripts, when she died from cancer. The scripts sat in the theater’s office for about two years when Weaver decided to direct the play in Aggus’ memory.
“As I told the cast, we’re doing it in her honor,” Weaver said. “She wanted to do this play and we want to do it the best we can in her honor.”
“Sarah, Plain and Tall” is a family-friendly show, with four children in the cast. The total cast of 17 people includes actors from Parsons, Kansas; Miami, Oklahoma; and Seneca. Tickets are on sale online for productions from Feb. 17 through Feb. 27.
