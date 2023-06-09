Anyone who has a dog knows they like to run around on an adventure, smelling all the smells there are to smell. Joplin Stained Glass Theatre’s new play imagines that in human form, as if your pet is up on stage.
The final show of Stained Glass Theatre’s current season will be “Two Dumb Dogs: The Adventures of Ferdo and Floof” by Edith Weiss. The play won the Marlowe Award for Best Children’s Play in 2009.
“There’s no place like home,” said Ric Stiegman, who is directing the play with Lydia Southern and Amber Bean. “You get your blankie, you get three square meals a day, you get your house and you’re just content where you’re at. Sometimes going out on adventure is fun, but it’s always great to come home.”
“Two Dumb Dogs” follows the adventures of a pair of dogs named Ferdo, played by Mike Pennington, and Floof, played by Deb Roy. Ferdo likes his food and being close to his owner. Floof wants to find adventure but doesn’t want to go alone.
“They’re not the brightest dogs, but they have a lot of adventure in them,” Stiegman said.
The play is a little bit of a prodigal son story, Stiegman said. The dogs go out into the world to seek fame and fortune. Instead, they find trouble behind every tree. Along the way, they encounter an enchanted forest, a cursed prince turned into a rock, and a royal confrontation at the end.
Through their caring hearts, the dogs end up becoming heroes. Upon returning home, they realize they aren’t dumb at all and that home is the best place to be.
Stiegman said the play has many messages for its all-ages audience. The unselfish dogs show that when you do good for people, you don’t have to expect a reward. The director also hopes the audience discovers the value of finding satisfaction right where you are.
“When you think the grass is greener, it’s not always greener,” Stiegman said. “Sometimes it gives you a tummyache.”
Stiegman chose this play for Stained Glass because it’s funny and for its physical comedy, he said. He enjoys directing comedy and making people feel good.
“In the world today, if you can just let people have an hour of good entertainment where you take the worries of the world away from you for a little while, then we’re successful,” Stiegman said.
The cast of 12 performs a lot of physical comedy on stage. With a couple of first-time performers in the cast, ages range from 5 years old to veterans of the stage. Stiegman said one of his favorite parts of directing at Stained Glass is watching each cast come together as a family.
“The thing about the theater that I’ve learned is that you don’t just become friends, you become lifelong friends,” Stiegman said.
Costuming has been a great success, Stiegman said, bringing the two dumb dogs, enchanted forest and fairy tale characters to life. Each character’s costume reflects their personality. Some are hippies, royalty or summer dogs and winter dogs. Stiegman said costume director Sherry Long has outdone herself with this production.
The production is a family-friendly play that will appeal to all ages, Stiegman said. Grandparents of cast members have been watching practice and they laugh out loud, he said.
“Families will love it, kids will love it,” Stiegman said. “I’ve watched it since its inception, and I still laugh out loud at practice.”
Want to go? “Two Dumb Dogs” will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, June 15-17 and June 22-24. There will also be 2 p.m. Sunday showings on June 18 and June 25. Tickets are available through the Stained Glass Theatre website.
