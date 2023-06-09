Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. High 84F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.