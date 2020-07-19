There’s quite a bit of activity taking place inside the Stained Glass Theatre of Joplin this week; it’s just not the kind normally associated with theatrical productions.
Instead, there’s the motorized sound of a screaming table saw, the spraying of wood dust and chips against a far wall, and lots and lots of hammering. And maybe, rather faintly, a passerby may hear a single hushed voice counting off specific numbers or measurements.
That hushed voice belongs to Tony Flint, the theater’s tech director, and he’s almost singlehandedly making significant changes to the playhouse located on Annie Baxter Avenue.
Those changes include a new tech booth as well as a much-needed ticket/concessions booth with three windows. Both additions will be located near the front of the theater, just inside the entrance foyer.
“We see this as a real opportunity to make a mess without having to worry about rehearsals or when the next show is going to happen,” Flint said.
The tech area over the years, Flint said, was nothing more than a 4-foot-long table set in the back of the theater, “which is really too small. So we’re expanding that area to make it 8 feet long to make room for three people to run the lights and sound.”
He is also constructing a ticket booth that will double as a concession area. In previous seasons, tickets were sold from a folding table in the lobby, which blocked access to the theater’s restrooms, while snacks and beverages were sold from a rolling cart.
A second project, to begin in the not-too-distant future, will have Flint and volunteers stripping the paint from the theater’s walls because of peeling issues.
“We’ll have to rip it down to the plaster and seal it and repaint it. That will be a pretty big project,” he said.
There’s no set deadline for the projects, he said, “because we don’t really have anything planned because of everything going on” in the world. “With the shows that we had lined up and the number of cast members in them, that took up a fair amount of our (safe) capacity right there.”
While the nearby Joplin Little Theatre officials will launch their long-delayed “Enter Laughing” production on Monday, Stained Glass Theatre officials have no plans right now to produce any new live shows in the foreseeable future. Their production of “Persuasion,” which was in rehearsals for a March 26 debut when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country, was eventually canceled. So, too, was the final three scheduled performances of the 2019-20 season: “Sarah, Plain and Tall” in mid-May, “Ring Around Rosalie” in late June and August’s “The Enchanted Bookshop.”
“In theater, the show must go on. And that’s a really hard thing to deal with. With everything being shut down, people are itching to do something new.”
All necessary supplies — about $600 — have been donated to renovate the 175-seat theater, similar to what happened when theater officials built a new roof on the converted church building several years ago.
“It’s amazing what you can with $600 and free labor,” he said.
Flint made sure to call the theater’s previous tech booth and concession cart “inconveniences” in comparison to what happened to the theater on May 22, 2011. On that fateful day, the theater was destroyed by the Joplin tornado. The cast and crew had just finished a performance of “I Remember Mama.” As the cast was taking a curtain call, the first sounding of Joplin’s sirens could be heard inside the playhouse. Fifty-six people were inside the theater at 1318 W. 26th St. when the tornado hit. Three people were killed, and six were seriously injured.
“It’s just one of those situations where we have to make the best use of the circumstances we’re faced with,” Flint said.
Flint studied technical theater at Missouri Southern State University — building sets, working on lighting systems, the type of work he’s essentially doing inside the theater — so he’s in his element. He wanted to make the job his livelihood. His life went in a different direction, as life often does, “so now it’s become a hobby,” he said with a chuckle.
He can’t wait to see the reactions from the long-time patrons when they do enter the theater for the first time since the pandemic shutdown.
“Oh yeah, they’re going to be surprised because this will be substantial (things) that hasn’t been there before,” he said. Thankfully, “we’ve been blessed one way or the other.”
