Hey, not every production undertaken by Stained Glass Theatre performers must have direct ties to Christianity. Sometimes, they just want to bring some whimsical fun to the main stage.
Which is exactly what patrons will experience when “Alice in Wonderland” debuts this Thursday at the Annie Baxter Avenue theater.
One of the key messages of Lewis Carroll’s classic is “you’ll never know who will cross your path,” said director Emily Mullins, who said she loved the story growing up as a child. “And when they do, we should treat them with respect because you never know what impact they will have on your life.”
It ties in with one of the primary reasons why she chose to direct the play in the first place, because of all the beloved but nonsensical characters, from talking white rabbits and a caterpillar to the Mad Hatter and, of course, the grinning Cheshire Cat.
“One of my favorite things from the story is how all of the characters are very different — like different to the extreme,” she said. “Watching Alice trying to understand and adapt to this environment is fascinating.”
The 1865 novel by Lewis Carroll (the pseudonym used by Charles Lutwidge Dodgson) tells of a 7-year-old girl named Alice who tumbles into a rabbit hole and enters a fantasy world populated by some rather peculiar creatures. Today, the novel is considered one of the best-known and most popular works found anywhere in English-language fiction. The book has never been out of print and has been translated into nearly 100 languages.
The SGT cast is a large one, Mullins admits, with more than 30 primary and secondary characters. But she’s OK with that.
“Whether you have a large or a small cast, the challenges remain fairly similar. The cast has to get to know each other and create that chemistry on stage,” she said, adding that “Alice in Wonderland” is her second directed SGT play. “However, as rehearsals go on, everything starts falling into place.”
Cast members include: Grace Dalrymple (Alice), Tony Flint (White Rabbit), Lindsay Balcom (The Queen of Hearts), as well as Jackson Glover, Thadley Southard, Jordan LePage, Dan Rees, Nick Wade, Maddox Lesmeister, Shy Rees, Shawna Eckhardt, Amy Mullins, Heather Flint, Joy Proctor, Jeremiah Blotter, Faith Smith, Emma Balcom, Sierra Hicks, Dalynn Coon, Nathan Balcom, Jacob Gordon, Timothy Lenze, Christopher Doyle, Alexa Warden, Jayden Yeary, Grace Coate, Abigail Spena, Jessie Udell, Jacob Udell, Jacob Yotter, Mollie Kate Smith, Hope Smith, Maya Hicks, Avery Woodard, Mykayla Sweavngin, Deanna Coon, Desinty Malcom, Kailin Horn and Madilyn Dalton.
“The cast is absolutely amazing,” Mullins said. “I feel so blessed to have every single one of them in this show. They are all ready and eager to help and jump in if anything needs to be done. It has helped everything run so smoothly.”
Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children under 13 years of age.
Details: sgtjoplin@gmail.com.
