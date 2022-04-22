Stained Glass Theatre’s upcoming production, “Junie B. Jones, The Musical Jr.” deals with the childhood trials of first grade, things like getting new glasses or finding new friends. The musical shows how a spirited young girl uses humor and friendship to learn to live with these things that everyone remembers facing.
“I think the theme of friendship is one that kids can relate to, from making new friends, to adjusting when friends change, to getting along with friends in new situations,” director Jill Spencer said.
“Junie B. Jones, The Musical Jr.” is based on the bestselling children’s book series by Barbara Park. The musical is written by Marcy Heisler, with music by Zina Goldrich. In this show, Junie B. faces the challenges of first grade. Her “bestest” friend, Lucille, from kindergarten has now found two new best friends in twins Camille and Chenille. Even worse, Junie B. is having trouble seeing the blackboard and may have to get glasses. She tackles these problems with a blend of independent spirit and refreshing honesty.
“There’s no holding back with Junie B.,” Spencer said. “She says what she thinks; whatever comes to her mind comes out. She is a 'tell it like she sees it' character; there’s no filter.”
The humor of the show is the main appeal to the audience, Spencer said. Although it’s aimed at a young audience, the show is endearing for all ages. Who doesn’t remember a childhood triumph like getting the privilege of cookies for your entire classroom by befriending the lunch lady? In the musical, Junie B. uses humor to create these solutions for herself.
“That’s the fun thing about the show,” Spencer said. “It’s definitely geared toward children, but the humor is for everyone. A big selling point of the show is the laughter it brings about. I’ve heard the lines so many times, and I still laugh at them and the way they’re delivered by the kids.”
Spencer chose the musical for Stained Glass Theatre because she remembered reading the books to her children. Park’s books are filled with colorful characters and relatable situations, Spencer said. Lots of schools use the books in class, so the story will be familiar to the audience.
The musical aspect of the show also drew Spencer’s interest. Songs include a “love” song and more anxiety-driven music as Junie B. contemplates getting glasses.
“I love doing musicals because I love teaching kids music,” said Spencer, who has a degree in music education and worked with kids in music for 35 years. “The songs are very upbeat, very uptempo. The kids have been incredible with learning the music, and that’s a highlight of the show.”
The young cast of 25 ranges in age from 8 to 14. Spencer said her cast has done their homework and picked up on the music quickly. They have all also put a lot of work into developing their characters, capturing the essence of what a first grader acts like.
“I particularly love working with kids because they all have a little Junie B. inside them,” Spencer said. “They provide me with a lot of laughter just by their own personalities and what they bring to the stage. Their enthusiasm for this show has just been phenomenal.”
The role of Junie B. Jones is played by 11-year-old Claire DeFazio. Spencer said DeFazio has done a lot with developing the character, bring Junie B.’s light-hearted energy to life. She’s also talented with music and has many solos, Spencer said.
When it comes to choosing a show, the Christian-based Stained Glass Theatre looks for shows that are family friendly. It strives to provide a place to allow audiences to relax and find joy in something outside of the stresses of the world, Spencer said.
“We try to, in every show, find a theme that we can relate to and find God in,” Spencer said. “Even in this one. It’s not specifically a faith-based play, but there’s lessons to be learned about friendships.”
