Joplin’s Stained Glass Theatre’s fall production is a humorous show about five women sorting through messes both physically and emotionally.
In “The Charitable Sisterhood of the Second Trinity Victory Church,” by Bo Wilson, a group of five women are stuck in a Virginia church during a flood. The church has been collecting donations for flood victims in Guatemala, and the women come together to sort through donations.
“It’s a story about redemption,” said Amanda Klein, director of the Stained Glass Theatre production. “It’s a story about these five women who come to sort out this mess that the town has brought them. As they sort through it, they start telling stories and find that they’re safe to tell these stories to each other. I think that’s what being part of the Christian family is all about. It’s a place where it’s safe to bring your mess.”
As the women sort through donations, their strong personalities fuel humorous clashes, and they begin to discover complicated truths about each other. These characters include a pastor’s wife, who is in charge and not afraid to let the others know it, and a mother of nine, who is sarcastic yet sensitive. There’s also a “Miss Congeniality” type, a secretive newcomer to the church and a younger mystery character who ultimately helps unite the group.
“The whole show is such a bundle of laughs,” Klein said. “I’ve seen it like 15,000 times now, and I still get the giggles watching the show. Then I still tear up watching what these ladies are doing.”
Klein said the heart of the play is the variety of characters and their stories.
For Klein, all of them hit in different ways. She and her husband have worked for a long time in college and youth ministry. Some stories remind her of herself, and others remind her of experiences she saw with students in these ministries.
Klein agreed to direct the show before she read the script, something she admits could have gone badly. But when she and her husband read it, she said she cried and laughed through the entire script.
She said the show has something for everyone.
“At the end of the show, I think people will walk away saying that it’s a little different for everybody,” Klein said. “That’s OK, and that’s what makes us unique individuals who all come together as a group.”
Klein said she has an amazing cast of five actors, with varied experience, on the Stained Glass Theatre stage. The cast includes an actor who has never had a part at Stained Glass before, and another only previously had a small part. The small cast of five women carry the entire show onstage, a stage at times piled to the ceiling with items donated to the theater by the Joplin Salvation Army.
“I’m so proud of this cast,” Klein said. “They are doing an amazing job with their characters. I know that our audience is going to fall out of their seats laughing. Then they’ll turn around in tears, and we’re going to have tissues everywhere because there’s so much heart in this show.”
