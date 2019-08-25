Contact your genealogy friends and plan a trip this fall to the State Historical Society Center for Missouri Studies, located at 605 Elm Street in Columbia. The spectacular facility, which is the headquarters and main research center of the State Historical Society of Missouri, held its grand opening on Aug. 10.
To learn more about the center, check https://shsmo.org. To contact the center, call 800-747-6366. The society also has research centers at Cape Girardeau, Kansas City, St. Louis, Rolla and Springfield.
According to the site, the archives include 165,000 items; 9,000 manuscript collections; 8,000 maps; and 56,000 rolls of newspaper microfilm; as well as an extensive photograph collection. Examples of items found in the collections are: audio recordings, letters, diaries, maps and military records, in addition to items relating to families, communities, towns, industries and transportation systems.
Some items have been digitized. The site notes that newspaper microfilms have been digitized and are available through Chronicling America, which is a free, online collection of digitized newspapers from throughout our country.
Each collection can be searched by entering key words. As I browsed the site, I noticed a manuscript collection SP0003. The title is “Songs From an Ozarks Childhood Music Manuscript.” The collection includes lyrics of old Ozark songs, as well as a recording of the songs being sung by Sybil Irene (Shipley) Jobe.
Longtime residents of Southwest Missouri have wonderful memories of Sybil (1924-2008). She helped establish the Newton County Historical Park in Neosho, and she wrote and co-authored many historical books about the area. I especially remember visiting with Sybil through the years when she was a teacher at Irving School in Joplin.
Another item I noticed while browsing the site was manuscript collection R0495. This is the record book from 1884-1888 of the Prairie Flower Literary Society at Webb City. The records include minutes and membership lists.
When browsing through the photograph archives, I noticed the Charles Bell photographs of Missouri mills.
A photograph of Jolly Mill in 1958 was shocking. The dilapidated structure holds little resemblance to the restored mill today.
Comments or suggestions? Contact Frankie Meyer atfrankiemeyer@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.