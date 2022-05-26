Stated dinner and meeting set for June 2
PITTSBURG, Kan. — All members of the Valley of Southeast Kansas Lodge of Perfection are asked to attend the Stated Dinner and Meeting on Thursday at the Armstrong Masonic Lodge, 3105 N. Joplin St.
Social hour begins at 5:30 p.m., with dinner following at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting itself starting at approximately 7 p.m.
Reservations are required. RSVP by Wednesday at sekscottishrite@sbcglobal.net or by calling 620-223-1330.
Social distancing will be practiced and masks are highly recommended.
