MIAMI, Okla. — Members of the Miami Little Theatre will present four stage productions of “Steel Magnolias” at the Coleman Theatre, 103 N. Main St.
Curtains open at 7:30 p.m. today through Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
The play, by writer Robert Harling, is based on his experience with his sister’s death, and explores the bond between a group of Southern women in good times and bad.
Tickets: $10 to $17.
Details: 918-540-2425.
