PITTSBURG, Kan. — A professional dance company dedicated to the art of stepping, Step Afrika!, will perform at 7 p.m. Monday at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts on the campus of Pittsburg State University.
Stepping, which has origins in African foot dances, is a form of percussive dance in which the entire human body is used as an instrument to produce sounds and rhythms through the combination of footsteps, hand claps and spoken words.
Step Africa! was founded in 1994 and is considered one of the top African American dance companies found in the United States. Monday’s performance will blend songs with storytelling, humor and even audience participation, according to a PSU release.
Tickets are free for Pittsburg State University students and $3 at the door; tickets for the public are $5.
Details: 620-235-4536.
