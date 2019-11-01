The Area Agency on Aging just wrapped up our seventh annual Grapes & Grog fundraiser for Meals on Wheels. We want to thank all of those who attended the event, as well as all those that volunteered to help plan and coordinate. We also want to send out a big thank you to those who worked hard during the evening, making it so successful! We were so lucky to have so many people and businesses that donated a wide variety of silent and live auction items.
And who could forget our wonderful sponsors and those that donated so many amazing live and silent auction items? We wouldn’t have been able to pull this off without you. We raised nearly $35,000 this year, which will go directly to our Meals on Wheels program. This program provides meals to our senior clients who are unable to prepare their own meals, have no transportation to get to one of our senior centers or are otherwise isolated inside their homes.
The demand for the meal program continues to increase each year. Our agency provides approximately 23,000 Meals on Wheels each month to eligible homebound clients. The average donation for each homebound meal is 82 cents, but the average combined cost to prepare and serve or deliver one meal is $8. As you can see, this fundraiser has helped us to provide many more meals for seniors in our four-county area. Thank you so much for your help and support. We couldn’t have done it without all of you.
This month, we are also gearing up for another event we have done the last eight years called “Be a Santa to a Senior” with Home Instead Senior Care. This program provides Christmas gifts to about 80 local seniors who live alone and don’t have family nearby. The program works like this: Partners with area businesses and organizations set up Christmas trees around town. These beautiful trees are decked out with ornaments containing basic information about a senior with gift ideas they would like or need. Those ornaments are picked up by people who want to help make Christmas more enjoyable for these seniors. If you would like to participate, stop by our office at the first of December, choose an ornament and drop the items back off at our office. They don’t even need to be wrapped.
We also have meal cards available for $35 that will provide a senior with 10 meals at any of our seven senior centers or for those on our Meals on Wheels routes. We have senior centers in Lamar, Carthage, Webb City, Carl Junction, Joplin, Neosho and Noel, so many options and areas are available. These meal cards make great gifts for family, friends or neighbors. Stop by any of our senior centers or our local office to put up meal cards for holiday gifts.
As in past years, we are collecting small bags or cans of pet foot as well as dog treats, that we will deliver to our homebound seniors who have pets. As you probably know, many folks have pets that are like members of their family. We think they deserve a little gift at Christmas too. If you would like to donate, fill free to drop these items by our office and we will get them to the seniors who need them.
Again, thank you for all you do — we couldn’t do what we do without you!
STEPHANIE DENHAM is the nutrition director for AAAX.
