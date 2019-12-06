As we approach the end of 2019, many of us reflect on the year. I sincerely hope that you had a great year filled with happy moments and good memories.
However, we know we also have days that don’t go as planned. We have sickness, emergencies, sadness and loneliness. No matter what we plan, some days just don’t turn out the way we had in mind.
The holidays are often filled with fun events and making precious memories, and I certainly wish this of your holidays, as well. However, for a person living alone who may not have family living nearby, the holidays could mean having no one to share the holidays with.
This December marks our eighth year of partnering with Home Instead Senior Care to help provide Christmas gifts to 100 Joplin-area Meals on Wheels clients. If you would like to help provide a gift through the “Santa for a senior” program, please stop by our office at 531 E. 15th St. to pick up a senior-related gift list soon. The gifts can be returned to our office prior to Dec 11, and we will wrap and distribute the gifts before Christmas. The joy on the recipient’s face of receiving this gift is one of the most rewarding moments of the holidays.
Another great idea for a senior on your Christmas list is the purchase of a meal card for $35. Each card will provide 10 meals to your senior family member, friend or neighbor. If you prefer, you can make a donation of the punch card(s) to your local senior center, and the manager will distribute them to seniors who may need a helping hand with their meals. Any senior can use these punch cards for going to the center for lunch and socialization opportunities, or they may be used by Meals on Wheels clients who are confined to their home or unable to prepare their own meals.
These meal cards are a great idea for a Christmas gift and ensure that your senior friends or family have the opportunity to receive a nutritious and delicious noon meal. During the holidays, most of our centers will be having holiday events, so drop by and see what is happening at a center near you.
As I reflect on this past year, I think of how many clients who have received our meals, and how that has helped them stay in their own homes. I am proud to say you, our friends and neighbors in the communities, helped us provide more than 355,000 meals last year to our seniors. My sincere thanks to all who helped make this possible. I am so appreciative of our staff and volunteers, our friends and neighbors, and to all of the local businesses and organizations who provided donations for the center’s various events and fundraisers. Thank you all. We couldn’t have done it without you!
I will close out this year by saying to each of you, thank you for your dedication and hard work ensuring our seniors are taken care of. Merry Christmas, and I hope to see you at the center soon.
Stephanie Denham is the nutrition director for AAAX.
