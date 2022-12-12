A Grammy Award-winning band with decades of winning over country music fans will perform a special Christmas concert this month in Miami.
Diamond Rio will present "Holiday and Hits" on Thursday at Buffalo Run Casino.
The band got its start at a theme park — they played together as an attraction at Opryland USA in Nashville. In 1989 it reorganized with six members who have played together ever since, including singer Marty Roe, guitarists Gene Johnson and Jimmy Olander, keyboardist Dan Truman, bassist Dana Williams and drummer Brian Prout.
In 1991, the band broke out with its debut single, "Meet in the Middle." That track became the first debut single to reach No. 1 on Billboard's U.S. Country chart. The self-titled album from the band included four other songs that charted in the top 10: "Mirror Mirror," "Mama Don't Forget to Pray for Me," "Norma Jean Riley" and "Nowhere Bound."
Over the course of its career, the band released 33 songs that charted between '91 and 2006. "How Your Love Makes Me Feel," "One More Day," "Beautiful Mess" and "I Believe" all reached No. 1 on Billboard's country chart. It has released 10 studio albums, as well as six compilations and a live album.
One of those studio albums is likely to be featured prominently during the band's Christmas show. "A Diamond Rio Christmas: The Star Still Shines" was released in 2007.
