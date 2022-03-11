CARTHAGE, Mo. — It’s not that Neal Ruggeberg prefers farces over other types of theatrical productions; he simply chooses a play that tickles his funny bone.
In the case of “Don’t Dress for Success,” the scripted shenanigans gave him deep belly laughs.
“I love a good farce and this script delivers with believable but awkward circumstances, conflict, fast-paced action, mistaken identities, physical humor and so much more,” said Ruggeberg, who directs the latest Stone’s Throw Dinner Theatre production.
The show debuts on Friday, March 18, and runs through Sunday, March 20, and again over the March 25 weekend.
“As the story evolves there are so many lies, deceptions and outrageous alibis told you can’t help but laugh out loud while wondering how it’s all going to end,” he said.
Of course there’s nothing farcical about the real world right now, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, war in eastern Europe and inflation and rising gas prices here on the home front. Which is why the need to laugh right now is so instrumental, Ruggeberg said.
“P.T. Barnum said, ‘The noblest art is that of making people happy,’ and I think a well-performed farce does just that — makes us happy,” the director said. “Many people find laughter to be very therapeutic. But, really, watching a good story told well by live actors serves as a great distraction from all the tragedy surrounding our daily lives.”
He continued: “The performing arts are a vital part of our social DNA, and we feel privileged to be a part of that fabric that binds us all together during difficult times.”
The play’s plot revolves around married couple Bernard and Jacqueline. Bernard is having a secret affair with Suzanne, or Suzy, while Jacqueline is having her own special affair with Robert, Bernard’s best friend. Thrown into a mix is a cordon bleu cook named Suzette, also nicknamed Suzy, who is hired to prepare a gourmet meal at the married couple’s home. This, of course, leads to unexpected circumstances, Ruggeberg said — which tends to happen, in spades, with well-written farces.
“Both lovers, Suzanne and Robert, arrive for dinner that evening. ... Suzy the cook is mistaken for Suzy the mistress, resulting in Suzy the mistress having to cook the dinner,” he said. “You can’t image the chaos, deception, lies and cover-ups that ensue as the evening spirals out of control.”
There are several times throughout the production, he continued, “where it seems the truth just has to come out, only to have yet another deception be told. I’m anxious to see the audience reaction as the alibis begin to stack up.”
The cast includes Drew Girouard (Bernard), Genna Reid (Jacqueline), Brad Stefanoni (Robert), Clarissa Whitehouse (Suzette), Kendra Goepfert (Suzanne) and Tom Jones (George).
Marc Camoletti wrote “Don’t Dress for Dinner,” and Ruggeberg is well-versed with the man’s writing. Camoletti penned the popular farce “Boeing Boeing,” which Ruggeberg directed for Stone’s Throw last year.
There’s no hidden message with this particular play, he said — its intent is to entertain and make people laugh.
“When the curtain falls, I hope everyone in attendance walks out with a smile on their face and that they can’t stop thinking and talking about the show all the way home,” Ruggeberg said.
Details: Tickets are on sale now. To reserve a seat, call 417-358-9665.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.